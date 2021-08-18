Battle Game in 5 Seconds Season 2 release date: DEA5 – Deatte 5-byou de Battle Season 2 predictions

The Battle Game in 5 Seconds Season 2 anime will have a team battle in Tokyo where even allies become enemies in the end. Pic credit: Studio SynergySP/Vega Entertainment

The Battle Game in 5 Seconds Season 2 anime TV series will have Akira Shiroyanagi and Yuuri Amakage joining up with their allies to face Mion’s fourth program. But when will Deatte 5-byou de Battle Season 2 come out?

The first season of the DEA5 anime was produced in a collaboration between Japanese animation Studio SynergySP (The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?) and Vega Entertainment (Kaitou Joker). The 3D CGI animation for the monsters was produced by Studio A-Cat (Frame Arms Girl, LBX Girls, She Professed Herself the Pupil of the Wiseman).

The DEA5 anime project was helmed by first-time chief director Mea Naitou (storyboards for Baki, Princess Principal) and first-time director Nobuyoshi Arai (episode director for Banana Fish, Dororo, Kakegurui, Yuri!!! On Ice). Writer Touko Machida (Akame ga Kill!, 7 Seeds, Happy Sugar Life) wrote the series composition.

Artist Ikou Yamakado (Banana Fish, Spice and Wolf 2) and Tomokatsu Nagasaku (Show by Rock!! Stars!!) were the character designers.

The Battle Game in 5 Seconds Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) haven’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Battle Game in 5 Seconds OP “No Continue” was performed by Akari Kitou, while the ED “Let’s Stream a Playthrough of the Bad Ending (Make Event Jikkyou Play)” was performed by 15-sai to Seiko Oomori.

The total number of episodes for the first season of the DEA5 anime hasn’t been confirmed yet. Battle Game in 5 Seconds Episode 12 released on September 28, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Battle Game in 5 Seconds Season 2 (Battle in 5 Seconds After Meeting Season 2 / Deatte 5-byou de Battle Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Crunchyroll’s Battle Game in 5 Seconds English dub release date

The Battle Game in 5 Seconds anime was streaming on Crunchyroll, VRV, and Netflix Japan (not Netflix U.S., FUNimation, or Hulu). Crunchyroll’s Battle Game in 5 Seconds English dub release date was on August 30, 2021.

Here is the English dub cast:

Robbie Daymond as Akira Shiroyanagi

Laura Stahl as Yuuri Amagake

Lisa Ortiz as Mion

In addition, Crunchyroll announced in mid-July 2021 they were producing a Battle Game in 5 Seconds dub in Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German.

Deatte 5-byou de Battle Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, MAPPA or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Battle Game in 5 Seconds Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Deatte 5-byou de Battle Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The Battle Game in 5 Seconds reviews have been good but not great. Similar to Darwin’s Game, the premise is a fresh take on the battle royale concept, with Akira’s ability sophist offering the defining twist. In addition to having a strong female lead next to Akira, the characters are smartly written, with the plot relying on mind games and suspense rather than drawn-out action sequences.

At the same time, it’s impossible for the series to avoid the tropes of the genre completely. But at least the anime managed to subvert some of them in comedic fashion like when Yuuri was fantasizing about having a manga romance.

At this time the chances of a Battle Game in 5 Seconds sequel should be considered a tossup. Notably, Darwin’s Game has almost exactly the same MyAnimeList score and it hasn’t received a sequel.

Battle In 5 Seconds After Meeting manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime TV series is based on the Battle Game in 5 Seconds manga (or Battle in 5 Seconds After Meeting manga) by writer Saizou Harawata and illustrator Kashiwa Miyako. Launched in August 2015, the web manga has been serialized in Shogakukan’s MangaONE app and Ura Sunday website.

When anime’s first ended the manga had over 150 chapters. As of July 2021, the manga was up to Volume 17.

North American publisher Comikey Media began digitally publishing online the official English translation starting in July 2021. Comikey had only just launched its beta platform in June 2021. Each series will have 25 chapters users can read for free, and all series will be updated with 5 new chapters every week.

As of August 16, 2021, the English manga was up to Chapter 69: Trap x Trap. Most of the chapters were released at once but it seems like they’ll be releasing on a weekly schedule from hereon.

When the first season premiered the manga was already up to Battle Game in 5 Seconds Volume 17. Pic credit: Kashiwa Miyako

When an anime adapts a manga series there will often be minor changes in comparison to adapting a light novel series.

In this case, the DEA5 anime version is definitely not a panel-by-panel adaptation since some minor scenes were skipped and some of the modifications change the nature of the story.

The biggest issue is that the DEA5 anime stripped out a large chunk of the inner monologues. For example, the manga revealed Akira and Madoka Kirisaki’s thought processes during the first fight in the classroom. Akira was focused on analyzing his new power and the nature of the death game while Kirisaki was hardly a mindless berserker with a sword since he was also logically analyzing his opponent’s perceived abilities.

Besides making the fight more action-oriented, the anime also added the science room and the smokescreen in order to visually depict Akira’s intelligence rather than relying on voiceovers. Showing not telling is a good rule of storytelling, although in this case, it didn’t add to how Akira was planning on tricking Kirisaki into giving him a hand cannon.

On one hand, the anime’s presentation of events downplays the mind games and Akira’s intelligence. On the other, visualizing all of the inner thoughts would have dragged out fight scenes and reduced the anime’s pacing. So, it’s debatable whether this type of change was a net negative or positive for the limitations of the execution of the anime episodic format.

On the definitely positive side, the anime held back on revealing Akira’s sophist ability until after the fight was concluded while the manga straight-up showed it beforehand. Not knowing Akira’s ability added tension to the scene and provided an interesting mini-plot twist as an ending for the episode.

Still, some of the skipped lines from the early manga chapters provided foreshadowing. For example, after Akira won the first match Mion’s follower Yang revealed that “every single contestant Mion’s ever taken an interest in” has apparently met a bad fate.

Anime Episode 4 also didn’t explain what happened to the losers in the team battle. It was implied by Mion that something sinister would happen but the characters showed up physically unscathed in the third program. In the manga, it turns out the loser team had their information, even including their abilities, handed out to everyone before they entered the third program’s battle royale area.

Episodes 5 and 6 also skimmed through the dialogue in those chapters, condensing the conversations down to just the highlights necessary for moving the plot forward. As a result, one characterization issue was skipped.

When Akira suggested that he share a room with Yuuri he purposefully wanted everyone to think they were in a relationship so green team’s boss would be more likely to pair them up for future quests. So it wasn’t just Yuuri’s imagination going wild, Akira really did want them to pretend to be lovers which better explains her reaction to him saying he had something to confess. Yuuri also doubted that Akira had telepathy instead of the had cannon at first, but she wanted to believe due to her innate emotional desire to know the unknowable feelings of others.

(Bonus Chapter 27.5 also greatly expanded on Yuuri’s imagination by having Akira wall slam Yuuri Kabedon-style and lean in for a kiss.)

Episode 6 also greatly condensed the backstory of the green team leader. His story in the manga was much more tragic since it was indirectly his fault that his daughter died. And that’s why he fights so hard since he won’t allow anyone precious to him to be sacrificed again. But since this story arc won’t be resolved until Battle Game in 5 Seconds Season 2 it made sense to skim the details in the first season.

Otherwise, the anime did censor some manga moments. For example, the scars on Lilia’s back were obscured at first due to the child abuse. The pantsu scene where Yuuri jumped to test her quintuple powers in front of the pervy guys was explicitly drawn in the manga rather than implied.

The anime also entirely skipped a second quick pantsu scene where Yuuri’s backstory was revealed in the context of her hatred of “chance” and misfortune. Yuuri was walking past a live TV news broadcast when a gust of wind blew up her skirt and revealed her butt to the entire internet. A flashback during the team battle in Chapter 18 also depicted Yuuri wearing a skimpy kitty bikini outfit in the girls’ imaginations.

Mion will play a larger role in Battle Game in 5 Seconds Season 2. Pic credit: Kashiwa Miyako

The overall pacing was good and the anime didn’t cut anything major. The team battle and the bunny suit losers penalty scene ended with Volume 3: Chapter 19. By the end of that chapter, the third program, the real meat of the story, was introduced.

By the first season’s halfway point the anime had reached Volume 4: Chapter 30. That meant the adaptation pacing in the first half average around five chapters adapted per episode.

All in all, it’s predicted that the first season’s finale will find a stopping point corresponding to Volume 7: Chapter 63.

It’s the best stopping point since it’s the culmination of the Red vs Green war quest King Hunting and ends with an epic fight against King Oogami. It also introduces a plot twist related to the fourth program.

The good news is that there is plenty of manga source material for making Battle Game in 5 Seconds Season 2. Better yet, English-only fans who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to Volume 7: Chapter 64 on the Comikey website.

Battle In 5 Seconds After Meeting Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Akira may have won against the Red Team but the Blue Team Leader Omoto was quick to take advantage. Defeating Akira with a surprise attack, the Blue Leader makes it clear that Akira owes 200 points and his life.

But Omoto’s goal don’t conflict too much with Akira’s goals since Omoto desires to kill Mion with his own two hands. And to pull that off Omoto needs Akira’s help.

Akira now finds himself in the fourth program: 12 Monkeys of the Round Table. Both Akira and Yuuri find themselves back at home and everything that happened before seemed as if it was only a dream.

But they do remember what happened and they manage to find each other in the city. They also still have the cuffs, so Akira knows the game is still on.

Only 12 people were allowed to move on from the third program, but they don’t know everyone who is participating. The goal of the fourth program is to track Mion down based on coordinates.

The coordinates lead Akira and Yuuri to a plaza. There they meet up with their allies, 18-year old high school student Ringo Tatara, pro wrestler Shin Kumagiri, and blade wielder Madoka Kirisaki.

Akira is surprised to see that Kumagiri’s severed arm has been restored. The injuries the girls sustained have also been healed.

Besides these five, former Blue Leader Omoto appears next to an unknown muscular man and a punk girl.

The psychotic Rin Kashii is joining the event. The blade-wielding woman knows the truth that Akira’s ability really isn’t hand cannon. Originally, Rin had considered staying in the 3rd program, but she realized over the long run it wasn’t safe and she’s also plotting something by getting closer to Akira.

Also returning is Kitajima, the man from the team battle who had the ability to cancel out powers when touching the ground. The man has undergone a transformation during his time in the 3rd program and he’s much more confident in himself.

The big surprise is that the Fifth Watcher Mion herself will be joining the fourth program as the 12th participant of their particular group. It’s not only a battle royale between participants, it’s a battle between Watchers!

Standing in their way is the Fourth Watcher Leonhardt. He plans on melting his opponents using his unknown ability. Leonhardt will be the fourth program’s , a special condition that if defeated will clear the event. Pic credit: Kashiwa Miyako

There will be six teams with 11 participants each in addition to one Watcher each. But even the people who belong to the same team aren’t fully allies. Backstabbers will be penalized by a 24-hour ability block. Conversely, killing other teams rewards participants with stronger abilities.

Why would anyone have to worry about traitors? The twist is that this time only the final 6 of the 66 participants in the battle royale will be allowed to advance to the fifth and final program!

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Battle Game in 5 Seconds Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!