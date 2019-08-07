Batman Ninja Manga to End with Next Release

It looks like the Batman Ninja manga is set to end it’s run with its next release. Monthly Hero’s magazine revealed that Masato Hisa’s manga adaptation of the Batman Ninja anime would end with the second volume on September 1.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

This cancelation means the second volume of the series will be the end of the line, which is a disappointment because the Batman Ninja anime is pretty crazy — and we say that in a good way.

A time-traveling Batman finds himself along with allies and some of his rogue’s gallery in feudal-era Japan. Donning bat-themed samurai armor, Batman contends with a demon king Joker and Gorilla Grodd building their own mechas.

It’s a pretty wild ride and quite amazing. The story continues in the manga adaptation, which now comes to a close.

Warner Bros released ‘Batman Ninja’ digitally in April 2018 with a home video release in May 2018.

Warner Bros. describes the ‘Batman Ninja’ anime as;

Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.

The Batman Ninja anime feature even debuted in Japan in June 2018 with a Japanese voice cast. If you haven’t seen it yet, do yourself a solid and check it out.