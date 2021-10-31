Banished from the Hero’s Party Season 2 release date: Shin no Nakama ja Nai to Yuusha no Party wo Oidasareta node, Henkyou de Slow Life suru Koto ni Shimashita Season 2 predictions

Will the Banished from the Hero’s Party anime be renewed for a second season? Pic credit: Wolfsbane/Studio Flad

The Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2 anime TV series will have Gideon “Red” Ragnason and Rit trying to maintain their quiet life even as the outside world catches up with them. But when will Shin no Nakama ja Nai to Yuusha no Party wo Oidasareta node, Henkyou de Slow Life suru Koto ni Shimashita Season 2 come out?

The studio and main staff making Banished from the Hero’s Party Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

The first season of the anime TV series was produced by Japanese animation studio Wolfsbane and Studio Flad. Wolfsbane is a relatively new company and they’re mostly known for making the Peter Grill and the Philosopher’s Time anime. Similarly, Studio Flad has only one other anime to its credit, the 2018 Damepri Anime Caravan.

The first season was helmed by director Makoto Hoshino (Damepri Anime Caravan, King’s Raid). Writer Megumi Shimizu (My Next Life as a Villainess) created the series composition. Artist Ruriko Watanabe (Damepri Anime Caravan) was the character designer. Composer Yukari Hashimoto (March Comes in Like a Lion) created the music.

The Banished from the Hero’s Party Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Banished from the Hero’s Party OP “Take a Breathe In, Take a Breathe Here, Live (Iki wo Suu Koko de Suu Ikite)” was performed by Yui Nishio, while the ED “All The Same (Minna Onaji)” was performed by JYOCHO.

The anime’s first season was originally scheduled for Summer 2021, but due to “various circumstances,” it was delayed until Fall 2021.

The first season’s finale, Banished from the Hero’s Party Episode 13, released on December 29, 2021.

This article provides everything that is known about Banished from the Hero’s Party Season 2 (Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2, Shin no Nakama ja Nai to Yuusha no Party wo Oidasareta node, Henkyou de Slow Life suru Koto ni Shimashita Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

FUNimation’s Banished from the Hero’s Party English dub release date confirmed

The first season of Banished from the Hero’s Party was streaming with English subtitles and dubs on FUNimation (not Crunchyroll, VRV, Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime Video). Here is the Banished from the Hero’s Party dub cast:

Aaron Campbell as Red

Dani Chambers as Rit

Tia Ballard as Ruti

Brandon McInnis as Ares

Aaron Roberts as Albert

Austin Tindle as Campbell

Josh Grelle as Dir

Aaron Campbell as Gideon

Kyle Phillips as Gonz

Ben Phillips as Keith

Kimmie Britt as Maya

Marisa Duran as Megria

Ivan Jasso as Mido

Sarah Roach as Nao

Doug Jackson as Newman

Josh Bangle as Oliver

Kristen McGuire as Tanta

Marcus Stimac as Taraxon

FUNimation’s Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside English dub release date was on October 20, 2021.

Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, Kadokawa, Studio Children’s Playground Entertainment, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed Banished from the Hero’s Party Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of the Banished from the Hero’s Party sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

Kadokawa has been pushing anime adaptations out very quickly compared to past standards, and the anime industry is only getting busier. In early May 2021, Kadokawa announced that they intended on creating at least 40 anime projects per year by 2023, an increase of 20 percent from 33 titles.

Unfortunately, the premiere of Banished from the Hero’s Party Season 1 in October 2021 did not give a huge boost to the manga and light novel sales in Japan since the volumes did not reach Oricon’s top 30 manga or top 10 light novel lists for the first several weeks of October 2021.

As a comparison, critically-acclaimed series like 86 Eight-Six made the top 10 novel charts, Tokyo Revengers dominated the manga charts during Summer 2021, and even all five volumes of The Detective Is Already Dead light novel series made it onto the top 20 charts.

The anime’s reviews probably suffered from competition since the overall fantasy genre is deluged with isekai variants that have worn out the welcome for basic fantasy stories. It also probably didn’t help that FUNimation was featuring the pure fantasy Ranking of Kings in the same time frame.

The Banished from the Hero’s Party reviews from anime fans were just average at best. Those who enjoyed the TV show noted how they liked the wholesome relationship between Red and Rit, especially since their romantic chemistry doesn’t seem forced or rely on ecchi gimmicks. It’s a simple fantasy story focused on enjoying simple living while a natural, organic relationship builds over time.

Note: Minor spoilers in the next two paragraphs.

One issue that the anime sequel faces is that later plot developments cause the story to shift in tone since Red’s quiet life is disrupted. This shouldn’t be too surprising since even the anime’s first season foreshadows how Red can’t escape the problems of the Hero’s party despite desiring a quiet life.

Thus, fans who like the slower slice-of-life stories may be extremely disappointed by Volumes 5 and on. Plus, Volume 0 (which came out between Volumes 7 and 8) is largely a prequel that focuses on Red’s backstory as Gideon before he joined the Hero’s party.

Therefore, it seems like it’s a toss-up on whether or not the anime production committee will have Banished from the Hero’s Party Season 2 renewed.

Banished from the Hero’s Party manga/light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Shin no Nakama ja Nai to Yuusha no Party wo Oidasareta node, Henkyou de Slow Life suru Koto ni light novel series by writer Zappon and illustrator Yasumo. The long title can also be translated into English as I Was Kicked out of the Hero’s Party Because I Wasn’t a True Companion so I Decided to Have a Slow Life at the Frontier.

The writer first began self-publishing the story for Banished from the Hero’s Party in October 2017 as a web novel on the “Shōsetsuka ni Narō” (Let’s Become Novelists) website. The web novel remains unfinished and seems to have been abandoned by the author.

The web novel became popular so quickly that Japanese publisher Kadokawa began adapting it into a light novel series by June 2018. As of October 1, 2021, the light novel series was up to Volume 9 in paperback format.

The Banished from the Hero’s Party manga adaptation by artist Masahiro Ikeno is being serialized in Monthly Shonen Ace. Serialized since June 2018, the manga was up to Volume 6 as of June 25, 2021.

North American publisher Yen Press began releasing the official English translation in the USA and other countries in December 2020. As of October 2021, the English light novels were up to Volume 4, while Volume 5 is scheduled to release on January 18, 2022. The English manga’s first volume will be released on January 18, 2022.

When the anime premiered in Fall 2021, the light novel series was up to Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Volume 9. Pic credit: Yasumo

The slow life that Red desires is also how light novel readers prefer their anime: slow-paced and as true to the source material as possible. Since the anime is based on a light novel series it’s unavoidable that the worldbuilding and dialogue are condensed, but the good news is that the anime seems to be in no hurry to rush through the books.

Episode 1 followed Volume 1: Chapter 1 “Apparently, I Wasn’t a True Comrade” fairly closely. The major difference was that Rit was introduced earlier in an anime original scene where she asked the guild receptionist about Red since in the book’s second chapters she just showed up at the apothecary.

Episode 2 made some minor changes to Volume 1: Chapter 2 like omitting certain character interactions and skipping a fight scene that was in the Hero’s party flashback. The anime moved up the interlude, Loggervia’s Rizlet, which was originally positioned between Chapters 4 and 5. The dialogue from the other Hero’s party interlude was changed from discussing Gideon’s disappearance to introducing the assassin Tisse.

The pacing began to pick up with Episode 3 since it adapted Volume 1: Chapters 3 and 4. In order to pull this off, the anime skipped some minor scenes like Red baking a pie and Red and Rit going to the market.

Episode 4 slowed down again by only adapting Volume 1: Chapter 5. It even added anime original scenes by expanding the sauna competition and showing Red and Rit walking home with Gonz’s family. The only odd change was how the conversation between Theodora and Tisse was pulled from the epilogue of Volume 2.

It’s likely that Episode 5 will finish the first volume by adapting Volume: Chapter 6 and the epilogue. Thus, Episode 6 will pick up again in Volume 2.

All in all, it’s predicted that the ending of the first season’s finale, Banished from the Hero’s Party Episode 13, will correspond to light novel Volume 2 (or the end of web novel Arc 1).

It’s the best stopping since the ending of Volume 2 resolves the Devil’s Blessing incident and finishes with the cliffhanger of Ruti heading to Zoltan after learning about the drug. On the other hand, ending with Volume 3 may fit the pacing better since it’d end with their reunion.

The only issue is that ending with Volume 3 leaves the issue of Ruti’s blessing unresolved, never mind the main conflict that started with Ares. Leaving Red unreconciled with the Hero’s party is hardly a conclusive finale, but the issue with ending in Volume 4 (or the end of web novel Arc 2) is that the pacing of the first season’s second half would have to speed through the books.

The good news is that there is plenty of source material for making Banished from the Hero’s Party Season 2. Better yet, English-only light novel readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can jump straight to the next book.

As for the manga, Volume 4 corresponded to the riverside swimsuit episode. Manga Chapter 37 corresponded to the beginning of light novel Volume 3 when Red and Rit warm each other up during a winter cold snap.

Shin no Nakama ja Nai to Yuusha no Party wo Oidasareta node, Henkyou de Slow Life suru Koto ni Shimashita Season 2 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article will be updated with spoilers after the Banished from the Hero’s Party Episode 13 release date. In the meantime, here is the official summary for light novel Volume 3.

A cold snap in winter leaves the usually warm Zoltan blanketed in snow, providing Red and Rit with the perfect excuse to get cozy with each other. At the same time, Ruti, having found a way to free herself from the restraints of her blessing, makes her way to Zoltan in search of Red. Will this powerful little sister finally reunite with her beloved older brother?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Banished from the Hero’s Party Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!