Netflix’s Baki Season 4 anime has officially been confirmed to be titled Baki: Son of Ogre. The fourth season is a direct sequel to Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen (Baki: The Centennial Tournament Saga) and it will begin adapting the Hanma Baki manga series.

The story will focus on Baki Hanma as he challenges his father, Yujiro Hanma, who is known as the Ogre in martial arts circles.

The first two seasons of the Baki anime were created by animation studio TMS Entertainment, which is known for other anime such as Detective Conan, Lupin III, ReLIFE, Megalo Box (Megalo Box Season 2 is in production), and the Fruits Basket reboot project (the Fruits Basket Season 3 anime is confirmed).

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

The first two seasons were directed by Toshiki Hirano (Rayearth, Dangioh, and more). Fujio Suzuki (009-1, New Getter Robo) was the character designer.

Tatsuhiko Urahata (Tsuredure Children) wrote the scripts for the Baki anime. Kenji Fujisawa produced the music. Tetsu Kojima was the executive producer.

The main staff at TMS Entertainment returned for producing the third season. However, there were two new additions including a second character designer named Shingo Ishikawa and a new art director named Masanori Nishiyama.

Therefore, presumably, most of the main staff will return for producing the Baki Season 4 anime, but there could be some changes.

The Baki Season 4 opening (OP) theme song music and ending (ED) theme song music have not yet been announced.

The number of episodes for the Grappler Baki Season 4 has not yet been confirmed.

This article provides everything that is known about Grappler Baki Season 4 (Baki: Son of Ogre) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Netflix’s Baki: Son of Ogre anime is the Japanese Grappler Baki Season 3

Anime purists are probably wondering why this article is referring to Grappler Baki Season 4 when only Baki Season 3 has been confirmed to be in production.

The reason is that the Baki anime seasons are being labeled differently by Netflix when the anime is released internationally.

Netflix U.S. also sets up American audiences for binge-watching where an entire season is released at once. Often times a multi-part season will be split up into multiple cours for the international release.

A “cour” is a three-month unit of TV broadcasting usually composed of 11 to 13 episodes.

The first season of the Baki the Grappler anime was originally released on Netflix Japan as a two-cour season from June 25 through December 17, 2018. Therefore, since the first 26 episodes were considered a single season in Japan all of the upcoming anime will be enumerated differently in Japan.

Therefore, some English-speaking anime fans who follow the Japanese season numbering conventions may refer interchangeably to Baki: Son of Ogre as being Baki Season 3.

To add to the confusion, the first two seasons that adapted multiple story arcs was released back in 2001, which means that Netflix’s Baki: Son of Ogre could be considered the Japanese Baki Season 5 (or Baki Season 6 based on Netflix’s standards).

Henma Baki manga compared to the anime series

The story for the new Baki anime is based on the second part of the Gurappura Baki (Grappler Baki) manga created by writer and artist Keisuke Itagaki. Started in 1991, the overall Baki manga series has five parts already.

The first part was simply called Grappler Baki and it ran until 1999 and ended with 42 book volumes.

The first manga sequel, New Grappler Baki: In Search of Our Strongest Hero, ended in 2005 with Volume 31.

Manga Baki Part 3 was called Hanma Baki (Baki: Son of Ogre) and it ended in 2012 with Volume 37. Manga Baki Part 4 was called Baki-Dou (Baki: The Way) and it ended in 2018 with Volume 22.

Manga Baki Part 5, now called Baki Dou or Bakidou, began in October 2018 and it’s still ongoing in Weekly Shonen Champion magazine.

The first Baki manga series never received an official English translation but the New Grappler Baki manga is now available on Amazon and Comixology in English. It’s catching up to the anime series since the English translation is only up to New Grappler Baki Volume 28.

Unfortunately, that means the English Hanma Baki manga series hasn’t been released yet. For the other series, there are plenty of unofficial fan-made scanlation projects that are completed.

The two seasons of the Baki 2001 anime adapted the first 42 volumes of the first manga part. Anime fans who found the new anime confusing should probably dust off the prequel and watch it for the backstory and the Maximum Tournament story arc.

The 2018/2019 Baki anime season adapted almost 20 volumes of the “Most Evil Death Row Convicts” story arc of the New Grappler Baki manga, with Episodes 25 and 26 beginning the adaptation of the Great Chinese Challenge arc (Volumes 18 through 27).

The 2020 Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen (Baki: The Centennial Tournament Saga) anime finished adapting both the Great Chinese Challenge saga and the Godlike Clash Of The Kids saga (Volumes 27 through 31).

The Baki Season 4 anime will be adapting the Baki: Son of Ogre manga series. The good news is that there is plenty of source material for Netflix to continue making anime episodes for years to come.

Considering the length of the Hanma Baki manga, it will probably take three cours to adapt — based on the anime’s pacing — which means it’ll be finished by Netflix’s Baki Season 6.

The best stopping point for Baki Season 4 Episode 12 is in Volume 10, the ending of the Great Prison Battle Saga. That means the Baki Season 5 anime will adapt the Wildman War – Pickle Wars Saga, which features a literal caveman.

Baki: Son of Ogre release date on Netflix predicted for 2021

As of the last update, Netflix, nor any other company related to the production of the anime has officially confirmed the exact Baki Season 4 release date. The production of a Baki: Son of Ogre sequel been announced, but not the time frame for the premiere.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when Netflix’s Baki Season 4 premiere date will occur in the future.

Considering the timing of the initial announcement was in September 2020, it’s possible that Netflix’s Baki Season 4 release date will be scheduled for 2021.

Baki Season 4 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

The Baki Season 4 anime puts Baki Hanma on the road to his final confrontation with his father, Yujiro Hanma, but first, he needs to become stronger. Baki chooses an extreme alternative method of training: purposefully being sent to prison!

Defying heavy security, Baki kidnaps the President of the United and when he’s arrested he requests to be sent to the same prison as “Mr. Unchained” Biscuit Oliver. Known as the strongest man in the USA, Oliver is the only prisoner in the Arizona prison who is technically free at the same time.

The U.S. government realized it was less expensive to pay off Oliver by paying for his extravagant housing demands in exchange for him agreeing to be in a prison. The strongest U.S. fighter is essentially a high-paid mercenary who lives in prison and goes after criminals that conventional police and military cannot apprehend or terminate.

Once in prison, Baki needs to get the attention of Oliver. Surrounded by prison guards armed with automatic rifles, what kind of spectacle will the martial artist create next?

Unfortunately, anime fans wanting to know how Baki defeats the prison guards will need to wait until the Baki Season 4 release date. Stay tuned!