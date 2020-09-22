Attack On Titan Season 4 release date confirmed by Crunchyroll, FUNimation to be ‘later this year’ in 2020

Crunchyroll has officially announced that the Attack On Titan Season 4 release date is confirmed for “later this year” in 2020. The announcement included a Crunchyroll Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 trailer.

Crunchyroll will be streaming Attack On Titan Season 4 (Attack On Titan: Final Season) in U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, LATAM.

Similarly, FUNimation’s Attack On Titan Season 4 English dub sub is scheduled to come out the same day as the Japanese broadcast. FUNimation states that the Final Season “starts later this year in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Ireland.” It will also come out later on FUNimation in Brazil and Mexico.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

FUNimation’s Attack On Titan Season 4 English dub episodes, or SimulDub episodes, will be streaming “at a later date”.

Attack On Titan Season 4 release date in November or December 2020?

Attack On Titan: Final season was originally scheduled for fall 2020, but then official announcements from NHK and Studio MAPPA dropped those references.

The new trailer does not mention the Attack On Titan Season 4 release time frame at all. The official MAPPA Twitter account simply says to “look forward to the anime broadcast”.

The official website’s Broadcast Information page simply shows a graphic for the NHK broadcast schedule but doesn’t actually list any time frame.

In September 2020, the announcement by Japanese public broadcaster NHK was quietly changed. Instead of saying Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 “will broadcast in fall 2020 on NHK General TV”, the web page simply states that NHK will broadcast Attack On Titan: Final Season without any mention of a release time frame.

Also in September 2020, the manga made the front cover of magazines. Release dates are typically announced in September ahead of October premieres, but so far there hasn’t been an official announcement. The magazine only stated that the final season is in production.

While there’s been no official confirmation yet, what seems clear is that Attack On Titan Season 4 is not coming out in October 2020, which is the normal release time frame for fall 2020. Crunchyroll has confirmed that the Attack On Titan Season 4 release date is scheduled for “later this year”, which could mean November or December 2020.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Final Season Crunchyroll Trailer Attack On Titan Season 4 release date confirmed by Crunchyroll to be 'later this year' in 2020! For more details: https://www.monstersandcritics.com/anime/attack-on-titan-season-4-release-date-2020-shingeki-no-kyojin-final-season-manga-ending-attack-on-titan-season-5-aot-snk-anime-spoilers/ Posted by Monsters & Critics Anime on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4: Studio MAPPA replaces WIT Studio

The first three seasons of the anime series was produced by WIT Studio. The Attack on Titan 4 anime will be produced by animation studio MAPPA, which is known for The God of High School anime, Yuri!!! On Ice, Netflix’s Dorohedoro anime and the upcoming Zombieland Saga Season 2 (Zombieland Saga Revenge).

Former Chief Director Tetsuro Araki will be replaced by director Yuichiro Hayashi, who just wrapped up directing Dorohedoro. Similarly, character designer Tomohiro Kishi also worked on Dorohedoro and is replacing Kyoji Asano, but that’s not surprising since Asano is a WIT Studio co-founder.

As might be expected, the entire animation team is different, but MAPPA has pulled together some good talent. Former AoT Chief Animation Director Satoshi Kadowaki was directly attached to WIT Studio so he’s being replaced by Daisuke Niinuma, who’s known for his work on Banana Fish, Kakegurui, Punch Line, To The Abandoned Sacred Beasts, and Deadman Wonderland.

Art director Kazuo Ogura also directed the art for notables like the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. 3D CG Director Takahiro Uezono worked on the 3D production for Kill la Kill, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Yuri!! On Ice.

Keep in mind that many anime creators are contractors so they’re not tied to WIT Studio. That means some of the staff are returning from the previous Attack On Titan Seasons to work at MAPPA.

Most importantly, AoT Seasons 1 through 3 scriptwriter Hiroshi Seko (Vinland Saga, Mob Psycho 100) is returning. Attack On Titan music composer Hiroyuki Sawano is also returning, although he’s joined by Kohta Yamamoto who is known for his work on The Seven Deadly Sins anime.