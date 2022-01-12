Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 release date: Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Part 3 final predictions

The Attack On Titan Rumbling story arc would be the focus of the final season’s third part. Pic credit: Studio MAPPA

The Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 anime TV series seems as inevitable as the paths that Eren Yeager is forced to take. But when will Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Part 3 come out?

Attack On Titan: The Final Season is technically considered a split-cour anime season.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting block based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

Part 1 was unusual in that it began broadcasting at the end of the Fall 2020 cour and finished in the following Winter 2021 cour.

Fast-forward to the present and Attack On Titan: The Final Season was listed on FUNimation’s site with 28 episodes in total. Since Part 1 was 16 episodes long, that leaves 12 episodes for Part 2.

Based on that information, Attack On Titan Episode 87 will be the finale for Part 2. Assuming no unexpected delays in broadcasting, the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 12 release date will be on March 27, 2022.

The Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

For S4 Part 2, the OP “The Rumbling” was performed by SiM.

The S4 Part 2 ED “Akuma no Ko” was performed by Ai Higuchi.

This article provides everything known about Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 (Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Part 3 / Attack On Titan: The Final Season Part 3 / Attack On Titan Season 6) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 English dub release date

FUNimation’s Attack On Titan Season 4 English dub was first released in Winter 2021. The Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 English dub release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. Nor has FUNimation’s Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 English dub been announced.

The release dates for later dubbed episodes will be announced on FUNimation’s Dub from Home page.

SnK Season 4 is streaming internationally with English subtitles on Crunchyroll in the USA, Canada, U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and Latin America.

Netflix’s Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 release date is only for streaming in Japan, the Philippines, and other select Netflix territories. Netflix is not (yet) streaming the latest Attack On Titan episodes in the USA and other English-speaking countries.

Fan art of The Rumbling. Pic credit: OMarvin

Why Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 or a movie seems necessary

The announcement that the supposed final season would have a Part 2 was not much of a surprise. Netflix Japan was teasing the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 anime months in advance by listing Shingeki no Kyojin: The Final Season Part 1, which implied that there would be a Part 2.

In fall 2020, sound director Masafumi Mima tweeted a photo of a desk where he was apparently working on the sound work. What jumped out in the photo (besides the filthy keyboard that he apparently replaced after everyone noticed) was that Attack On Titan “Final Season Part 1” was clearly listed.

There are no similar leaks pointing to Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3. Instead, it’s a logical conclusion based on the number of episodes for Part 2 and the overall adaptation pacing of the anime TV series.

The 800-pound titan in the room is the limited number of episodes being made for S4 Part 2. Some anime fans were hoping that Part 2 would have a similar number of episodes as Part 1 and finish the story’s ending with around 14 to 16 episodes.

Instead, S4 Part 2 having only 12 episodes either means the story pacing will increase at some point or the intention is to finish the story with Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3.

The first cour of Season 1 adapted 20 chapters, while the second cour adapted 16 chapters with 12 episodes. Similarly, the Clash of the Titans story arc of Season 2 was a ratio of 16 chapters to 12 episodes.

The third season increased the pacing by adapting the 40 chapters of two story arcs with 22 episodes. Part 2 of the third season adapted the ending of Chapter 90 of Volume 22.

The first 8 episodes of Season 4 Part 1 adapted roughly 15 chapters, whereas the next 8 episodes only adapted 11 more chapters. With 26 chapters adapted, that leaves 23 more chapters before reaching the manga’s ending in Attack On Titan Chapter 139.

Ending Part 1 with Chapter 116 was a good stopping point since it resolved short-term conflicts, offered a gut-punch of a major character development moment, and then left anime fans hanging right before the Maleyan invasion began.

The key visual for Attack On Titan The Final Season Part 2 that was released on November 14, 2021. Pic credit: Studio MAPPA

Part 2 (Attack On Titan Episode 76) picked up the story again in Volume 29: Chapter 117 – Judgement. The anime episode also adapted scenes from previous chapters, 114: Support and 115: Above and Below, since it was the beginning of a new cour.

Attack On Titan Episode 77 is officially named after Chapter 118: Sneak Attack. According to anime news leaker SPY, Attack On Titan Episode 78 will be named after Chapter 119: Two Brothers.

Based on that adaptation pacing, that leaves 20 chapters for nine episodes to finish. Again, it’s very likely that the adaptation pacing will increase at certain points of the story, but the question is whether the pacing will leave room for Attack On Titan: The Final Season Part 3.

Of course, the other possibility is ending the anime series with a final Attack On Titan movie. But that depends on where S4 Part 2 stops. If Attack On Titan Episode 87 corresponds to Chapter 129: Retrospective, then the remaining 10 chapters are much too long for a film but it’d be a perfect fit for a short, single-cour TV finale.

Most anime fans would rather the final story arcs be adapted by an anime TV series. But it’s also easy to see why the anime production committee would want an Attack On Titan: The Rumbling movie since they’d hope to match the astounding financial success of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaizen 0.

“You started this story.” Pic credit: OMarvin

Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Part 3 release date predictions

As of the last update, MAPPA or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 release date. Nor has the production of a third part been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Part 3 release date will occur in the future.

Studio MAPPA has been given a seat on the anime production committee for Attack On Titan’s final season. A committee is a group of companies invested in an anime project that shares both the risk and the rewards.

As such, MAPPA has a vested interest in making the final season as successful as possible. They should also have more control over how the story ends.

As previously mentioned, it’s always possible that the adaptation pacing of S4 Part 2 will increase and rush through adapting the remaining chapters. But if Part 3 is necessary then the real issue becomes the availability of Studio MAPPA.

Arguably, Studio MAPPA already has enough projects on its full plate in 2022. There’s Chainsaw Man, Jigokuraku, Dance Dance Danseur, Kakegurui Twin, and the Yuri on Ice movie. Considering that the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie box office in Japan broke the records previously set by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, it’s very likely that the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime will be announced eventually.

Therefore, it’s predicted that the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 3 release date will be in 2023. Stay tuned!