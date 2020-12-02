Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date in 2021: Netflix Japan teases 2-part Shingeki no Kyojin final season

Netflix Japan is teasing the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 anime.

The streaming platform has already listed Shingeki no Kyojoin: The Final Season Part 1, which implies that there will be a Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Part 2.

This is not the first time we’ve received hints that Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 will happen. In fall 2020, sound director Masafumi Mima tweeted a photo of a desk where he was apparently working on the sound work.

“I’ve received a letter from director Yuuichirou Hayashi about the song selection in the first and second episode of Attack on Titan. Based on the director’s polite response, I will have to rework, but it’s also fun work. I wonder if I will reach the director’s soul this time?” Masafumi wrote. “The sound work of Attack on Titan is in progress!”

What jumped out in the photo (besides the filthy keyboard) was that Attack On Titan “Final Season Part 1” was clearly listed. Once everyone noticed this pertinent information, Masafumi deleted the tweet, but it can still be accessed via Wayback Machine.

Combine that evidence with the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 1 Netflix screenshot, and it definitely seems like the final season will be split into two parts.

Yes, that probably also means that Attack On Titan: Final Season Part 2 is a split-cour season similar to the third season.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting block based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

In this case, the total number of episodes will be a bit unusual since the initial Attack On Titan Season 4 release date is on December 7, 2020.

SnK Season 4 will be streaming internationally on Crunchyroll in U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and Latin America.

FUNimation’s Attack On Titan Season 4 English dub release date is scheduled for a “later date.”

Netflix’s Attack On Titan Season 4 release date is scheduled for December 11, 2020, but it will not be available on Netflix U.S., which only features the first season at this time.

Instead, the fourth season will be streaming in Japan, the Philippines, and other select Netflix territories.

Assuming that Part 1 finishes by March 22, 2021, that means the first part will have 16 episodes (which lines up with a previous rumor where anime news leaker Yonkou Productions claimed there would be 16 episodes in Part 1).

The real question is the number of episodes for Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 and when it will come out.

This article provides everything known about Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 (Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Part 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date predictions

As of the last update, MAPPA or any company related to the anime production has not officially confirmed the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date.

Nor has Studio MAPPA officially confirmed that the Final Season would be a split-cour anime season.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Part 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

The 800-pound titan in the room is that creator Hajime Isayama still had not quite finished the Attack On Titan manga’s ending by the time the anime’s Part 1 first began streaming online.

Isayama already knows how the story ends since he showed the world a rough layout draft for the manga’s final panel in November 2018.

No one knows how many chapters are left before the ending. Originally, Isayama intended to finish the final chapter by the end of 2020, but in early November 2020, he announced that he was about 1 to 2 percent away from completion.

By the time AoT Season 4 Part 2 aired, the monthly manga was up to Attack On Titan Chapter 134. The Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date was on December 9, 2020.

It’s predicted that there will be less than five chapters to complete the story. Therefore, the Attack On Titan manga’s final chapter will release in winter 2021, likely in February, March, or April.

Isayama has probably communicated to Studio MAPPA an outline for the final chapters of the manga.

Some anime news leakers have previously claimed that the final season won’t be a split-cour (Spytrue, for example, has deleted that tweet). Therefore, in the best-case scenario, the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date will be in April 2021, the spring 2021 anime season.

However, it should be noted that the Kingdom Season 3 anime rebroadcast is also starting in spring 2021. That TV show previously occupied the Japanese TV broadcast schedule time-slot occupied by Attack On Titan.

Therefore, assuming Attack On Titan 4 is a split-cour with an unusual number of episodes, Part 2 will come out in June or July 2021.

How many episodes will Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Part 2 have?

What’s unknown is the total number of episodes for the final season. The main issue is the pacing of Attack On Titan: Final Season Part 2.

The first cour of Season 1 adapted 20 chapters, while the second cour adapted 16 chapters with 12 episodes. Similarly, the Clash of the Titans story arc of Season 2 was a ratio of 16 chapters to 12 episodes.

The third season increased the pacing by adapting the 40 chapters of two story arcs with 22 episodes. Part 2 of the third season adapted the ending of Chapter 90 of Volume 22.

Some rumors have suggested that the fourth season’s pacing will be faster than usual. One thing that can be said for certain is that the idea that over 45 manga chapters would be condensed down into only 16 episodes is absurd, which makes Part 2 a necessity.

Assuming that Part 1 is 16 episodes long, the best stopping point is Chapter 110. Without getting into major spoilers, such an ending for Part 1 would offer a dramatic moment where Eren assembles with his Survey Corps followers following a major confrontation.

Chapter 113 also included a surprising battle, but such an ending would leave several recently started plot threads unresolved. Chapter 116 is slightly better since it resolves those short-term conflicts, offers a gut-punch for a major character development moment, and it happens right before a major action sequence.

(Chapter 122 also offers a break in the action and sets up anime audiences for an epic cliffhanger, but this stopping point seems unlikely considering how rushed Part 1 would feel.)

None of these stopping points are optimal from a storytelling perspective, but at least MAPPA isn’t making us wait for Attack On Titan Season 5.

With 20 to 26 chapters adapted, that leaves a little over 24 more chapters for the final story arc. Assuming the pacing remains similar, Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 will have around 12 to 18 episodes, which means the final season will have around 28 to 34 episodes in total.

Whatever the case may be, let’s hope Studio MAPPA finishes Attack On Titan: Final Season with a bang. Stay tuned!