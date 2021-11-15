Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date confirmed for January 2022 by Shingeki no Kyojin final season Episode 76 trailer

The Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date has been officially confirmed to be scheduled for January, 9 2022 (effectively January 10 at 12:05 AM JST), the Winter 2022 anime season.

The announcement of the exact release date was confirmed by a new Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 trailer that released on October 13, 2021.

The announcement of the second half was made at the end of Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 16. The anime TV series will pick up the Final Season again in the winter with Attack On Titan Episode 76 (or Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 17).

Before the final season airs, NHK will be broadcasting 6 compilation specials that includes the 75 episodes from the previous seasons. In addition, the Japanese broadcast will include original anime episodes featuring Annie (“Wall Sina, Goodbye”), Mikasa (“Lost in the Cruel World”), and Levi (Attack On Titan: No Regrets).

The official title of the continuation is Attack On Titan: The Final Season Part 2. The new episode is titled Sentencing (Danzai).

Earlier in 2021, official website also released an Attack On Titan Final Season Part 2 trailer that previewed Attack On Titan 76: Judgment.

This announcement was not much of a surprise. Netflix Japan was teasing the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 anime months in advance.

The streaming platform had already listed Shingeki no Kyojoin: The Final Season Part 1, which implies that there will be a Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Part 2 (or a movie) rather than Attack On Titan Season 5 as the ending.

The Netflix Japan teaser was not the first time we’ve received hints that Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 will happen. In fall 2020, sound director Masafumi Mima tweeted a photo of a desk where he was apparently working on the sound work.

“I’ve received a letter from director Yuuichirou Hayashi about the song selection in the first and second episode of Attack on Titan. Based on the director’s polite response, I will have to rework, but it’s also fun work. I wonder if I will reach the director’s soul this time?” Masafumi wrote. “The sound work of Attack on Titan is in progress!”

What jumped out in the photo (besides the filthy keyboard that he apparently replaced after everyone noticed) was that Attack On Titan “Final Season Part 1” was clearly listed. Once everyone noticed this pertinent information, Masafumi deleted the tweet, but it can still be accessed via Wayback Machine.

Combine that evidence with the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 1 Netflix screenshot, and wasn’t hard to predict that the final season will be split into two parts.

Yes, that meant that Attack On Titan: Final Season Part 2 would be a split-cour season similar to the third season.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting block based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes.

A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

In this case, the total number of episodes will be a bit unusual since the initial Attack On Titan Season 4 release date was on December 7, 2020 (in North America, it’s December 6, 2020).

SnK Season 4 will be streaming internationally on Crunchyroll in U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and Latin America.

FUNimation’s Attack On Titan Season 4 English dub release date is scheduled for January 10, 2021. The release dates for later dubbed episodes will be announced on FUNimation’s Dub from Home page.

Netflix’s Attack On Titan Season 4 release date is scheduled for December 11, 2020, but it will not be available on Netflix U.S., which only features the first season at this time.

Instead, the fourth season will be streaming in Japan, the Philippines, and other select Netflix territories.

The Blu-Ray/DVD page on the official website lists 16 episodes being released as two volumes for the first cour. It’s currently unknown how many episodes the second cour will have.

The Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 14 release date was delayed by a small earthquake in Japan that occurred late-night on March 14, 2021. FUNimation and Crunchyroll also delayed the international streaming of the episode due to news of the earthquake interrupting local TV broadcasts in Japan. The episode (Attack On Titan Episode 73) was rescheduled to coincide with the Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 15 release date, which meant that the two episodes were streaming back-to-back on March 21, 2021 (March 22 after midnight in Japan).

Therefore, the Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 16 release date still happened on March 28, 2021 (after midnight in Japan, which is March 29).

Such a stopping point lines up with a previous rumor where anime news leaker Yonkou Productions claimed there would be 16 episodes in Part 1.

The real question is the number of episodes for Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2.

This article provides everything known about Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 (Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Part 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date: Why it’s really Winter 2022 this time

The exact Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date is January 9, 2022.

Earlier in 2021, Studio MAPPA officially confirmed that the Final Season will have a Part 2 that’s a split-cour anime season. But why wait for Winter 2022?

There’s a good reason that we knew in advance that the Final Season’s second cour would be a split-cour. The Kingdom Season 3 anime rebroadcast is also starting in spring 2021. That TV show previously occupied the Japanese TV broadcast schedule time-slot occupied by Attack On Titan.

But what does a Winter release date mean in this context? Typically, when the anime industry says Winter in the current year they mean Winter 2022, which means January 2022.

The FUNimation news blog also specifically states, “Attack on Titan Final Season Episode 76 is officially in production and will arrive during the Winter 2022 anime season.”

The 800-pound titan in the room is the odd number of episodes. The first cour released in December 2020 due to having 16 episodes. Thus, some anime fans were hoping that Part 2 will have a similar number of episodes (around 14 to 16 episodes) and the Attack On Titan Episode 76 release date will be in December 2021. Besides the fact that such release schedules are a rarity in the anime industry, Part 1 was specifically advertised to be released in Fall 2020 despite the bulk of the episodes premiering in Winter 2021.

Considering that FUNimation is specifically stating that the Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 release date is Winter 2022 it was known that it would premiere in January 2022. (See below for a detailed analysis of the episode count.)

Attack On Titan manga ending in April 2021

Creator Hajime Isayama still had not quite finished the Attack On Titan manga’s ending by the time Attack On Titan Episode 75 released on March 28, 2021. In fact, the crazy part is that the manga’s final chapter will release several weeks after the anime’s “final episode”.

The Attack On Titan Chapter 139 release date is set for April 9, 2021. The Attack On Titan Volume 34 release date is scheduled for June 9, 2021. It will contain the final chapter.

Originally, Isayama intended to finish the final chapter by the end of 2020, but in early November 2020, he announced that he was about 1 to 2 percent away from completion.

When the Attack On Titan 139 release date was announced, Isayama provided a comment on the Attack On Titan manga’s ending.

“I’ve been saying for the last eight years that I’d finish [Attack on Titan] in three years, and finally, it seems like it will be completed. It’s been a very long time coming, but I hope you’ll stick with me until the end,” he wrote. “The editorial team never rushed me to finish the series, but I’ve been continually asked, “When will it end?“ Thank you for waiting for me. I will do my best until the last page so you will feel satisfied with what you’ve read.”

Isayama already knows how the story ends since he showed the world a rough layout draft for the manga’s final panel in November 2018.

You would assume that Isayama would communicate to Studio MAPPA an outline for the final chapters of the manga, but an official MAPPA exhibit includes a quote from director Yuuichirou Hayashi which indicated that even he didn’t know exactly how the story ended at the time.

“Finally, Attack on Titan: The Final Season begins. The tremendous response to the first in May made me feel the grandeur of this content to understand from experience,” says Hayashi as translated by Twitter user Kasumi Kasa. “Right now, we don’t even know how this story will end. We’re just going to face this epic climax head-on. Although I say ‘final’, we still have a long way to go, but I hope you enjoy it to the end.”

To put the director’s quote in context, it was printed for the exhibit and it was noticed in late November 2020. Thus, we don’t know when exactly the director said these words, and when the situation changed.

Finally, 「Attack on Titan The Final Season 」begins.

The tremendous response to the first in May made me feel the grandeur of this content to understand from experience. +1



（ omission ） pic.twitter.com/Vm7RBTLNoN — 霞 (@kasumi_kasa) November 27, 2020

In an interview published shortly before the fourth season’s first episode aired, the director also made it clear that they intend on staying true to the manga’s story.

“The biggest point was that I wanted to reproduce the drawings of the manga as much as possible. In the previous seasons, there was really a strong contrast in the drawings, and also a ‘pressure’ to it, even in the cinematography, as if the anime was heading toward us. So I tried to keep this ‘pressure’, the atmosphere and the appearance of the old seasons as much as possible. I really didn’t want the fans to think I was doing something ‘plain. So my goal was to keep this strength that emanated from the anime while bringing it as close as possible to the manga and emphasizing its rough side.”

How many episodes will Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Part 2 have?

What’s unknown is the total number of episodes for the final season. While it’s been officially confirmed that Part 1 of The Final Season will have 16 episodes in total, the main issue is the pacing of Attack On Titan: Final Season Part 2.

The first cour of Season 1 adapted 20 chapters, while the second cour adapted 16 chapters with 12 episodes. Similarly, the Clash of the Titans story arc of Season 2 was a ratio of 16 chapters to 12 episodes.

The third season increased the pacing by adapting the 40 chapters of two story arcs with 22 episodes. Part 2 of the third season adapted the ending of Chapter 90 of Volume 22.

Some rumors suggested that the fourth season’s pacing would be faster than usual. One thing that was known in advance is that the idea that over 45 manga chapters would be condensed down into only 16 episodes is absurd, which made Part 2 a necessity.

For example, Alter DAC correctly claimed, “Attack on Titan The Final Season is slated for 16 episodes,” and “Attack on Titan The Final Season means exactly what it says. IT’S THE FINAL SEASON!”

Alter DAC also claimed a day later that “the Final Season will be pretty steady pacing wise, averaging around 2 chapters per episode!” and “Attack on Titan The Final Season will cover EXACTLY what has been teased in the trailer.” These claims seemingly contradict each other since there are already more than 32 manga chapters left to adapt… unless he means Part 1 won’t be split and there is going to be a Part 2.

At the time there was a lot of speculation on whether an Attack On Titan movie would end the anime TV series. Alter DAC pointed out that “[p]ublic broadcasters have some strict regulations in Japan. And considering how explicitly violent the last arc is, it’s not very likely that the anime sequel will be in TV format.” It should be kept in mind that certain scenes of extreme violence can be censored for the TV broadcast and then shown in the Blu-Ray release.

There was also a lot of speculation on how Part 1 would end. We’ll consider multiple stopping points that MAPPA could have chosen but didn’t.

Since Part 1 is definitely 16 episodes long, the first stopping point would have been Chapter 110, which would have offered a dramatic moment where Eren assembles with his Survey Corps followers following a major confrontation. Chapter 113 also included a surprising battle, but such an ending would leave several recently started plot threads unresolved.

Before the season aired, Alter DAC specifically claimed that the pacing would average two chapters per episode. On December 5, 2020, Alter DAC also offered his own estimate on where Part 1 will end.

“The anime is still in production, so a lot of things are still up in the air. But closing off with ch 122 seems like a safe bet,” he tweeted.

Chapter 122 could have offered a break in the action while also showing the history of Ymir and how titans first came to be. The problem with ending exactly on Chapter 122 is that it shows the history without explaining Eren’s choice and the motivation for his recent actions.

Contrary to this prediction, the final panel of Chapter 123 would have been a better stopping point from a storytelling perspective at the expense of making Part 1 feel even more rushed.

Of course, none of these stopping points were optimal from a storytelling perspective, but at least MAPPA isn’t making us wait for Attack On Titan Season 5. They’re also not going to happen since Japanese broadcaster NHK had already announced the titles for the first 12 episodes:

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 5: Declaration of War (Chapter 100)

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 6: The War Hammer Titan (Chapter 101)

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 7: Assault (Chapter 103)

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 8: Assassin’s Bullet (Chapter 105)

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 9: Brave Volunteers (Chapter 106)

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 10: A Sound Argument (Chapter 108)

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 11: Deceiver (Chapter 110)

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 12: Guides (Chapter 109)

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 13: Children of the Forest (Chapter 111)

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 14: Savagery (Chapter 113)

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 15: Sole Salvation (Chapter 114)

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 16: Above and Below (Chapter 116)

That means the first 8 episodes adapted roughly 15 chapters, whereas the next 8 episodes only adapted 11 more chapters.

Chapter 116 is a good stopping point since it resolves short-term conflicts, offers a gut-punch for a major character development moment, and the chapter’s ending happens right before a major action sequence.

With 26 chapters adapted, that leaves 23 more chapters before reaching Attack On Titan 139. Assuming the pacing remains similar, Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 will have around 13 to 16 episodes, which would mean the fourth season would be around 29 to 32 episodes in total.

That means Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 17 (Attack On tian Episode 76) will pick up the story again in Chapter 117: Judgment.

Let’s hope Studio MAPPA finishes Attack On Titan: Final Season Part 2 with a rumbling bang. Stay tuned!