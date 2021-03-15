Levi Ackerman is surrounded by former comrades-turned-titans in Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 14. Pic credit: Studio MAPPA/NHK

The Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 14 release date has officially been confirmed to be rescheduled for March 21, 2021 (March 22 effectively).

The announcement about the Attack On Titan Episode 73 release date (or Attack On Titan Final Season Episode 14) was made by Japanese broadcasting company NHK on their official Twitter account.

What’s more, NHK also announced that the Attack On Titan Episode 15 release date will remain unchanged. The two TV episodes will be broadcast back-to-back at the usual late-night time on Sunday (effectively March 22, 2021, since the two episodes are airing after midnight JST).

According to NHK, Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Episode 14: Savagery (Attack On Titan Episode 73) will be aired from 0:10 AM JST on Monday, March 22.

Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 Episode 15: Sole Salvation (Attack On Titan Episode 74) will be aired from 0:34 AM JST on the same day.

Warning: The following two paragraphs contain spoilers as part of the Attack On Titan Episode 73 story summary.

Attack On Titan Episode 73 begins with Dot Pixis and Hange Zoe being worried after a piercing scream rips through the ranks, causing a numbing sensation. They realize Zeke Yeager must have used his power to transform a group of of Survey Corps soldiers into Titans.

In the forest, Levi Ackerman realizes that Zeke’s spinal fluid must have been in the wine, and realizes that it was a lie that people become numb upon physical contact with the fluid. Surrounded by his former comrades, Levi quickly realizes these Titans are far more intelligent and quick than his usual opponents.

Crunchyroll and FUNimation’s Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 14 release date

Crunchyroll and FUNimation’s Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 14 release schedule was also impacted by the delay.

“Due to an earthquake in Japan, Attack on Titan Final Season episode 73 will not be airing today. We’ll keep you all updated on the new release date as we know more,” FUNimation announced via Twitter on March 14, 2021. “The English dub of episode 68 will still be released later today, as usual.”

“Attack on Titan Final Season episode 73 will be postponed, due to a earthquake that occurred in Wakayama prefecture in Japan. We are sending our love to the residents there,” Crunchyroll tweeted, as well.

Neither Crunchyroll and FUNimation have confirmed their plans for releasing Attack On Titan Episode 73. However, it’s very likely that they will follow NHK and start streaming Attack On Titan Final Season Episode 14 and 15 on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Attack On Titan Episode 73 release date delayed by Japan earthquake

The Attack On Titan Episode 73 premiere was delayed at the last minute. Shortly after the episode began airing in Japan, a magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck the island nation.

The broadcast of Shingeki no Kyojin Episode 73 was immediately interrupted in order to cover the breaking news story. Since the anime’s broadcast was delayed in Japan, FUNimation, Crunchyroll, and other international streaming companies also delayed their release.

Japan’s earthquake was centered near Wakayama, Wakayama Shi, Japan. Thankfully, no deaths were reported and there was no threat of a tsunami.