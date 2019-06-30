Attack On Titan Season 4 confirmed as “final season”: Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 release date set for fall 2020

Attack On Titan Season 4 has officially been confirmed as the “final season” of the anime series. The Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 release date has also been scheduled for Fall 2020.

The announcement arrived shortly before Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 aired worldwide. The YouTube video trailer for Attack On Titan Season 4 also specifically lists the title as being “Attack On Titan: The Final Season.”

Anime fans who don’t follow the Shingeki no Kyojin manga series might be surprised to hear that Attack On Titan Season 4 is the ending, but for manga readers, it’s no surprise at all.

Manga creator Hajime Isayama has already drawn the final panel of the story and he’s been telling everyone that he plans on reaching the ending sometime in the next year or so.

Audiences may also be surprised by what the Survey Corps finds on the other side of the ocean. Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, and Levi Ackerman will be heading to war against an overseas foe after discovering Grisha Yeager’s journals in Eren’s father’s basement in the Shiganshina district.

The story features a large time skip and we’ll finally learn more about the world at large.

Another big surprise is that there is a lingering rumor about an Attack On Titan studio change (for the full details, see the full article). Animation studio WIT Studio has been producing the series from the beginning, but reliable sources are claiming that WIT Studio might be quitting.

At the same time, WIT Studio’s Attack On Titan series director Tetsuro Araki has already confirmed the production of Attack On Titan’s final season, so maybe WIT will be returning after all?

For more detail and spoilers please see our full-length article about Attack On Titan Season 4. Let’s just hope Shingeki no Kyojin Season 4 will give anime fans the ending they deserve after watching the series for so many years. Stay tuned!