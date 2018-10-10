Attack On Titan Season 3 Episode 13 (50) hiatus confirmed: Shingeki no Kyojin Season 3 Part 2 a split-cour anime or just on break?

The Attack On Titan Season 3 hiatus is about to shake the anime world. Multiple reports from Japan are confirming that Attack On Titan Season 3 Episode 13 may be delayed until 2019.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, we know how many episodes Attack On Titan Season 3 will have in total. It was suspected early on that Shingeki no Kyojin Season 3 Part 2 might be a split-cour since the official website for Volumes 5 through 7 of the Blu-Ray/DVD box sets did not list a release date. Instead, since the summer of 2018, the official site simply said, “To be announced.”

In September, Japanese anime fans started noticing that printed TV guides did not list Attack On Titan Season 3 Episode 50 on NHK, Japan’s national public broadcasting organization. Typhoon Trami caused SnK Season 3 Episode 11 to be delayed until October 8, 2018. Therefore, Attack On Titan Season 3 Episode 12 will air on October 15, 2018.

Reddit users also noticed that “SnK’s 12th episode” (or episode 49 of the entire series) “does NOT have a ‘(Finale/End)’/'(終)’ notation in its listing,” which is unusual since all the other anime finales are marked in this manner.

In addition, Yonkou Productions has also confirmed the Attack On Titan Season 3 hiatus by claiming that “Attack on Titan is going on break after Episode 12.” Before making this claim publicly, he claims to have waited for a “confirmation” from an unknown source rather than inferring the hiatus from a lack of listings in anime magazines.

It’s currently uncertain how long the Attack On Titan Season 3 hiatus will last. At the very least, it’s certain there will be a break of at least three weeks after Episode 12 airs in Japan.

Most likely Attack On Titan Season 3 Part 2 is a split-cour anime season. A split-cour anime is when a single season takes a broadcasting break for a single three-month unit of time. If that’s the case, the Attack on Titan Season 3 Episode 13 release date should be in January 2019. Stay tuned!