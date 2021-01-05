Attack On Titan manga ending in 2021 with final Shingeki no Kyojin Chapter 139

The Attack On Titan manga’s ending has officially been confirmed to be scheduled for Spring 2021. Shingeki no Kyojin’s final chapter, Attack On Titan Chapter 139, will be released on April 9, 2021.

Attack On Titan’s final chapter will be released in the May 2021 issue of Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine.

The Attack On Titan Volume 34 release date is scheduled for June 9, 2021. It will contain the final chapter.

Creator Hajime Isayama provided a comment on the Attack On Titan manga’s ending.

The manga creator had teased the early draft of the final panel many months ago. As of November 2020, we only knew that he was about 1 to 2 percent away from completion.

New chapters are released monthly, with Attack On Titan Chapter 135 having released on December 9, 2020.

The manga has over 100 million copies in circulation. Already, manga publisher Kodansha is teasing that many projects are being prepared to coincide with the release of Attack On Titan Chapter 139. What could they be?

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 16 release date is in March 2021

It’s been officially confirmed that Attack On Titan: The Final Season will have 16 episodes in total. This final episode count was rumored long before the anime premiered in December 2020.

It’s also been rumored that these 16 episodes would not contain the manga’s final ending, which makes sense since the anime is “ending” before the manga.

The Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 16 release date is scheduled for March 28, 2021. But what comes next?

Attack On Titan The Final Season Part 2 necessary to conclude the anime

When the announcement of the manga’s final chapter took place, Japanese broadcaster NHK had already announced the titles:

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 5: Declaration of War

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 6: The War Hammer Titan

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 7: Assault

Attack On Titan Season 4 Episode 8: Assassin’s Bullet

Notably, these episodes’ titles are named after manga Chapters 100, 101, 103, and 105, respectively.

Assuming that the Final Season maintains the same adaptation pacing there is just no way the remaining 8 episodes will be able to finish the manga’s story.

Some anime news leakers have previously insisted that animation studio MAPPA is serious about Season 4 being the final season. There will not be an Attack On Titan Season 5 anime.

That leaves two options. Either there will be an Attack On Titan Season 4 Part 2, which does have credible evidence, or there will be an Attack On Titan: Final Movie in 2021.