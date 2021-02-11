Attack On Titan composer Hiroyuki Sawano releases music in U.S. as digital streaming, Promare vinyl LP OST

Hiroyuki Sawano is the creator of the Attack on Titan music. Pic credit: WIT Studio

Acclaimed Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano has released his catalog of classic anime music for the first time in the United States. The music will be available for digital streaming for the first time ever starting on February 12, 2021.

Sawano’s music has been featured in some of the biggest franchises of all time. The release will include music from Promare, Blue Exorcist, Kill la Kill, The Seven Deadly Sins, Guilty Crown, Re:CREATORS, Aldnoah.Zero, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, and Thunderbolt Fantasy.

PROMARE ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK – available digitally in the United States and Canada on February 12, 2021

Re:CREATORS Original Soundtrack

ALDNOAH.ZERO ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

Blue Exorcist Original Soundtrack I

Blue Exorcist Original Soundtrack II

Blue Exorcist the Movie Original Soundtrack

Blue Exorcist Plugless

Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga Original Soundtrack

GUILTY CROWN ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

GUILTY CROWN COMPLETE SOUNDTRACK

KILL LA KILL ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

KILL LA KILL Complete Soundtrack

The Seven Deadly Sins Original Soundtrack

The Seven Deadly Sins Original Soundtrack 2

The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK

KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS COMPLETE SOUNDTRACK

Thunderbolt Fantasy Original Soundtrack

Thunderbolt Fantasy Touri ken Yuuki 2 Original Soundtrack

The full list of titles are from anime by Aniplex, a subsidiary company of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.

“I’m really happy that the soundtracks for these Aniplex titles, which I have composed, will be released digitally overseas,” Sawano said. “From Blue Exorcist in 2011 to Promare in 2019, each of these soundtracks have had a great influence on my career and current musical activities. I hope you enjoy the music and it adds to the world of each anime title.”

Sawano also created the music for anime such as Attack On Titan, Kingdom Season 3, and No Guns Life Season 2.

Promare soundtrack (OST) receives LP vinyl release

In addition to the digital streaming soundtracks, the Promare movie by Studio Trigger will get a special bonus. The Promare OST will also be released as a special edition double-LP gatefold vinyl format set on April 16, 2021.

The Promare vinyl release is the latest in a string of anime music titles that have been released in vinyl format recently. Recent examples include Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion, My Hero Academia, FLCL, Akira, and more.

A key visual that was released a day before the Attack On Titan Season 4 release date. Pic credit: Studio MAPPA

About Hiroyuki Sawano

Born in Tokyo in 1980, Hiroyuki Sawano has a scope of activities centered on the “musical accompaniment” of visual works such as drama, anime, and movies. He is most well-known as the composer for global anime sensation Attack on Titan.

Sawano is also actively engaged in creating and arranging music for other artists. Sawano launched a vocal-driven project under the name “SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]” in the spring of 2014.