Attack On Titan composer Hiroyuki Sawano releases music in U.S. as digital streaming, Promare vinyl LP OST

Acclaimed Japanese composer Hiroyuki Sawano has released his catalog of classic anime music for the first time in the United States. The music will be available for digital streaming for the first time ever starting on February 12, 2021.
Sawano’s music has been featured in some of the biggest franchises of all time. The release will include music from Promare, Blue Exorcist, Kill la Kill, The Seven Deadly Sins, Guilty Crown, Re:CREATORS, Aldnoah.Zero, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, and Thunderbolt Fantasy.
- PROMARE ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK – available digitally in the United States and Canada on February 12, 2021
- Re:CREATORS Original Soundtrack
- ALDNOAH.ZERO ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
- Blue Exorcist Original Soundtrack I
- Blue Exorcist Original Soundtrack II
- Blue Exorcist the Movie Original Soundtrack
- Blue Exorcist Plugless
- Blue Exorcist Kyoto Saga Original Soundtrack
- GUILTY CROWN ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
- GUILTY CROWN COMPLETE SOUNDTRACK
- KILL LA KILL ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
- KILL LA KILL Complete Soundtrack
- The Seven Deadly Sins Original Soundtrack
- The Seven Deadly Sins Original Soundtrack 2
- The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky(Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
- KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK
- KABANERI OF THE IRON FORTRESS COMPLETE SOUNDTRACK
- Thunderbolt Fantasy Original Soundtrack
- Thunderbolt Fantasy Touri ken Yuuki 2 Original Soundtrack
The full list of titles are from anime by Aniplex, a subsidiary company of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.
“I’m really happy that the soundtracks for these Aniplex titles, which I have composed, will be released digitally overseas,” Sawano said. “From Blue Exorcist in 2011 to Promare in 2019, each of these soundtracks have had a great influence on my career and current musical activities. I hope you enjoy the music and it adds to the world of each anime title.”
Sawano also created the music for anime such as Attack On Titan, Kingdom Season 3, and No Guns Life Season 2.
Promare soundtrack (OST) receives LP vinyl release
In addition to the digital streaming soundtracks, the Promare movie by Studio Trigger will get a special bonus. The Promare OST will also be released as a special edition double-LP gatefold vinyl format set on April 16, 2021.
The Promare vinyl release is the latest in a string of anime music titles that have been released in vinyl format recently. Recent examples include Cowboy Bebop, Neon Genesis Evangelion, My Hero Academia, FLCL, Akira, and more.
About Hiroyuki Sawano
Born in Tokyo in 1980, Hiroyuki Sawano has a scope of activities centered on the “musical accompaniment” of visual works such as drama, anime, and movies. He is most well-known as the composer for global anime sensation Attack on Titan.
Sawano is also actively engaged in creating and arranging music for other artists. Sawano launched a vocal-driven project under the name “SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]” in the spring of 2014.
- Attack On Titan composer Hiroyuki Sawano releases music in U.S. as digital streaming, Promare vinyl LP OST - 11th February 2021
- The Slime Diaries release date confirmed in spring 2021: Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken anime a That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime manga comedy spin-off - 11th February 2021
- Black Clover Season 5 release date predictions: With anime ending, when will Black Clover Episode 171 come out? - 11th February 2021