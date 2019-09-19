Astra Lost In Space Season 2 release date: Kanata no Astra manga’s ending leaves little room for an anime sequel [Spoilers]

Is it even possible for Astra Lost In Space Season 2 to be made? Kanata no Astra Episode 12 may have wrapped up the main story, but anime fans are already searching for any information about Kanata no Astra Season 2.

The first season was produced by animation studio Lerche. The project was helmed by director Masaomi Ando, who is probably best known for doing Scum’s Wish. Writer Norimitsu Kaiho (Gunslinger Stratos, Magical girl Spec-Ops Asuka) was in charge of the scriptwriting process. Character designer Keiko Kurosawa (Scum’s Wish, Asobi Asobase) was also the chief animation director.

The music was created by composer Masaru Yokoyama (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans). The opening theme song was “star*frost” by Nonoc, while the ending theme song “Glow At The Velocity Of Light” was performed by Riko Azuna.

Funimation licensed the anime for streaming and produced the Astra Lost In Space English dub for North America. The anime was also available in English subtitles.

This article provides everything that is known about Astra Lost In Space Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Astra Lost In Space manga’s ending leaves little room for sequel

The story for the Astra Lost In Space anime is based on the Kanata no Astra manga series by writer and illustrator Kenta Shinohara. Published online by Japanese publisher Shueisha in their Shonen Jump Plus app, the story was serialized between May 2016 and December 2017. The Astra Lost In Space manga was collected into five volumes.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the ending of Astra Lost In Space Episode 12.

Yes, that does mean that the Astra Lost In Space manga ended. The anime also ended with Kanata using his sudden fortune to buy the Astra. Kanata travels off into space with Zack and Charce to explore new worlds and to position new wormholes.

Sounds like a teaser for an Astra Lost In Space sequel, right? Unfortunately, the manga did not have a sequel, nor have there been any side stories or spin-offs produced that could be used as a basis for creating Astra Lost In Space Season 2.

That means if Kanata no Astra Season 2 is greenlit for production based on the anime’s popularity, then it will be an anime original story. Of course, it’d be kind of odd for this new space expedition to also become lost in space under strange circumstances so the story would likely go a different direction if that happened.

If anything, it would be better if Lerche were to produce some Astra Lost In Space OVA episodes that give anime fans a glimpse into Kanata’s life after the main story ended. Perhaps this episode could be justified by bundling it with a special edition reprint of the manga series?

English-only anime fans might be wondering if it’s worth going back to read the Astra Lost In Space manga. Thankfully, Viz Media already licensed the North American publishing right and all five volumes were already translated and released back in 2018.

Kanata no Astra Season 2 release date: Is the journey at an end?

As of the last update, animation studio Lerche and no company related to the production of the anime has officially confirmed the Astra Lost In Space Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Kanata no Astra Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

From a financial perspective, the anime was licensed exclusively by Funimation and streaming revenue has become the biggest factor influencing the chances of an anime sequel. The first season received very good reviews from both critics and fans.

Even so, Astra Lost In Space Season 2 still seems unlikely at this time. Let’s just hope the production of some Kanata no Astra OVA episodes is greenlit. Stay tuned!