Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 release date: Part 2 confirmed for 2020! Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan wo Erandeiraremasen manga, light novel series compared to the anime [Spoilers]

Anime fans waiting for Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 won’t have too long to wait for new episodes. The official website for the Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan wo Erandeiraremasen anime has confirmed that Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 will be releasing in 2020!

Based on the wording of the announcement, it’s apparent that the second part will not be titled as Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2. Instead, the first season of the Bookworm anime is what is called a “split-cour anime”.

What’s a “cour,” you might ask? For those unfamiliar with the lingo, a “cour” is a three-month block of TV broadcasting based on the physical seasons usually composed of 10 to 13 episodes. A “split-cour” is where a single anime season takes a multi-month break before resuming TV broadcasting.

The Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 release date is scheduled for the spring 2020 anime season. This article will be updated once the exact release date is announced for Ascendance of a Bookworm Episode 15.

Additionally, the announcement promised that the finale for Part 1 would be released as a two-part special episode on December 25, 2019. Yes, that means Ascendance of a Bookworm Episode 13 and 14 will be streaming back-to-back on Crunchyroll.

Presumably, the Ascendance of a Bookworm English dub, which began streaming in December, won’t catch up with Part 1’s ending until the winter of 2020.

The wait for Part 2 won’t be too bad since an Ascendance of a Bookworm OVA episode is also coming out on March 10, 2020. The OVA has two parts and will be released with the limited edition of light novel Volume 22 (or Part 5: Volume 1).

There is no word yet on whether Crunchyroll will stream the two OVA episodes, although the anime streaming service does have a history of picking up OVAs. For more details, including a story summary, please see our article on the Ascendance of a Bookworm OVA episodes.

The Ascendance of a Bookworm anime is being produced by animation studio Ajia-Do, which also animated 2018’s How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord anime and the 2016 Izetta: The Last Witch. Director Mitsuru Hongo (World Trigger) is helming the project with the help of Assistant Director Yoshiki Kawasaki (episode director for Monster Hunter Stories: RIDE ON).

Writer Mariko Kunisawa is handling the anime’s scripts. Yoshiaki Yanagida and Toshihisa Kaiya are the character designers.

The Ascendance of a Bookworm opening (OP) music theme song for the first cour was “Pure White” as performed by Sumire Morohoshi. The ending (ED) theme song music is “Hair Ornament Angel” as performed by Megumi Nakajima. Part 2 will presumably have a new opening and ending.

The Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 opening and ending songs have not yet been announced.

This article provides everything that is known about Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 (Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan wo Erandeiraremasen Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Ascendance of a Bookworm manga, light novels, and web novel compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan wo Erandeiraremasen light novel series by author Miya Kazuki and illustrator Yo Shiina. But the story first came to life in 2013 when the writer began self-publishing the story as a web novel series on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website.

Finished in March 2017, the web novel is 677 chapters and divided up into five parts. Starting in January 2015, the web novel began being adapted into a light novel series by publisher TO Books.

The first four parts, or 460 chapters of the web novel, were adapted by 21 light novel volumes, with the last having released on December 10, 2019. Part 5 has 217 web novel chapters left to cover, so the final part could easily be over 10 books by itself. The light novel adaptation has revised the web novel significantly by adding scenes and shifting some things around.

Artist Suzuka is illustrating the Ascendance of a Bookworm manga adaptation. Began in October 2015, Part 1 has finished with seven manga volumes. Both Part 2 and 3 of the manga started being adapted concurrently in 2018.

Warning: Just reading the titles for Parts 2 through 5 reveals significant spoilers.

Part 1: Daughter of a Soldier Light Novel Volumes 1 – 3 Web Novel Chapters 1 – 77 Manga Volumes 7

Part 2: Apprentice Shrine Maiden Light Novel Volumes 4 – 7 Web Novel Chapters 78 – 172 Manga Volumes 2+ (unfinished)

Part 3: Lord’s Adopted Daughter Light Novel Volumes 8 – 12 Web Novel Chapters 173 – 277 Manga Volumes 1+ (unfinished)

Part 4: The House of Lords’ Self-styled Library Assistant Light Novel Volumes 13-21 Web Novel Chapters 278 – 460

Part 5: Goddess Incarnation Light Novel Volumes 22+ (unfinished) Web Novel Chapters 461 – 677



J-Novel Club has licensed the official English translation for the Ascendance of a Bookworm manga series and light novel series. The English light novels are only up to Volume 4 as of November 2019, while Volume 5 (or Part 2: Volume 2) is scheduled to release on January 20, 2020. The English manga is only up to Volume 2 (or Part 1: Volume 2).

One massive change that fans of the light novel series might object to is literally the opening scene in the anime. The TV show starts by showing Ferdinand the priest using a magical mindreading crown on Myne, which in itself was a massive spoiler.

When Myne first realizes there is magic in this world, it’s a shock to the reader, as well, since up until that point, the world had been depressingly medieval. Since anime audiences were shown from the beginning that magic exists, the big reveal lost all of its shock value.

Otherwise, like all anime adaptations of a book series, the story is condensed, and some content skipped to fit the story within the limited time constraints of the episodic format. The overall pacing is good, diligently telling the story in a fashion that retains the heart of the books.

The first season’s Part 1 adapted the three volumes of the book series’ Part 1 with 14 episodes. To maintain the same pacing, the anime’s Part 2 will need around 19 episodes to adapt the four volumes of the book series’ Part 2.

The good news is that the source material is set up in such a way that Ascendance of the Bookworm Season 2 could faithfully adapt the book series’ Part 3 with two cours, or around 24 episodes.

The tricky part is adapting the final two Parts. The nine volumes of Part 4 would require Ascendance of the Bookworm Season 3 to be at least three cours with 14 episodes each (or 42 episodes in total).

It’s hard to say how many episodes Part 5 will require since the light novel series is currently unfinished. Most likely, the final part of the anime series would be split up into multiple seasons, assuming the anime adaptation ever gets that far.

English-only readers who wish to read ahead of the anime can read Part 2 right now. By the end of 2020, the English light novel series should have reached Part 3. Unfortunately, manga readers will have to wait a while before the manga catches up with the anime episodes.

Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan wo Erandeiraremasen Season 2 release date

As of the last update, Ajia-Do or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Ascendance of the Bookworm Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of a sequel been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed, this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan wo Erandeiraremasen 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Historically, Ajia-Do has only produced one or two anime projects per year. Besides Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2, the only project they’ve announced for 2020 is the anime adaptation of the Hidden Things (Kakushigoto) manga series.

Assuming the Bookworm anime series is popular enough on streaming platforms, the anime production committee could greenlight an anime sequel. Since anime projects are scheduled years in advance, it’s likely Season 2, or the Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 anime, won’t be produced until 2021 at the earliest.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 3 anime spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 aired in Japan. The spoilers for Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 will be updated after the Part 2 finale has aired.

The nobility targeted Myne for her magic, and she had to leave. Myne starts a new life as a Lord’s adopted daughter and changes her name to Rosemyne (or Rosemine) so that important people in her life will not be in danger.

However, her days living with the senior aristocracy are not exactly the lap of luxury. In addition to the fierce training for studying rituals and noble manners, Myne had the heavy responsibilities of the head of the temple and workshop. This job is much too severe for a sick 7-year-old girl.

But Priest Ferdinand is always tough, and the challenges keep stacking up. Not only does Myne need to get acquainted with her unfamiliar magical powers, but she also has to prepare for the harvest festival, help with the care of new orphans, counter the dissatisfaction from neighboring towns, and participate in baptismal ceremonies and other social activities.

Still, Rosemine doesn’t give up! Encouraged by a reunion with her family and friends in the downtown area, she finds the energy to keep moving toward her goals. She enjoys reading books in the library, and she desires to encourage the love of books in others.

Myne creates programs intending to improve the literacy of children entering the aristocratic institutions, and to educate escort knights who do not perform well. She’s also working on a Gutenberg printing press and has started selling picture books at the castle. These programs increase Myne’s influence both within the nobility and within the temple.

But all these advances attract the wrong type of attention from the surrounding areas. Will Myne be able to survive the battles of winter, complete her new printing machine, and launch the start of the very first printing industry in this world?

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!