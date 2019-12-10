Ascendance of a Bookworm OVA episodes confirmed for 2020: 2-part Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan wo Erandeiraremasen OVA releases with light novel Volume 22

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

An upcoming Ascendance of a Bookworm OVA episode has been announced for March 2020. The release date for the Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan wo Erandeiraremasen OVA episode is scheduled for March 10.

The story for the anime is based on the light novel series by author Miya Kazuki and illustrator Yo Shiina. Previously, the first episode of the anime series was bundled with Volume 20 (or Part 4: Volume 8) of the light novels, which came out in September 2019 before the premiere of the anime series.

The Ascendance of a Bookworm OVA has two parts and the unaired episodes will be released with the limited edition of light novel Volume 22 (or Part 5: Volume 1). The OVA will feature a returning cast and staff from animation studio Ajia-Do, which is probably best known for animating How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord anime in 2018.

The story summary for the OVA episodes has been released on the official website. The first part is called “Justok’s Downtown Invasion” and will feature friends of priest Ferdinand attempting to gather information on Myne… but can they get over the smell of the downtown area?

The second part is called “Corinna’s House Visit” and it has Myne, her mother Efa, and her sister Turi visiting the house of Otto’s wife since they want to see Myne’s baptismal clothing.

Turi is delighted to finally meet Corinna, but then Corinna desires to buy the rights to hair ornaments. When the price negotiations begin in earnest, poor Turi is overwhelmed by watching Myne in her full-on merchant mode.

There is no word yet on whether or not Crunchyroll will stream the two OVA episodes, although the anime streaming service does have a history of picking up OVA episodes.

It was previously announced that Ascendance of a Bookworm, episodes 13 and 14, will air back-to-back on December 25.

A continuation of the first season has also been announced. Stay tuned for more details!