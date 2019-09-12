Arifureta Season 2 release date: 2 OVA episodes confirmed – Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest (Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou) manga/light novel fans upset enough to doom the anime? [Spoilers]

Arifureta Season 2 is one of those animes where there is likely to be sharp disagreement within the fanbase. Readers of the Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest manga and light novel series are probably rightfully leery of Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou Season 2, while anime-only fans who love the isekai harem genre are probably clamoring for more episodes.

Thankfully for the latter group, two new Arifureta OVA episodes have already been confirmed to be coming out. These unaired episodes will be bundled with the Blu-Ray box sets. Volume 1 is scheduled for October 30, 2019, Volume 2 for December 25, 2019, and Volume 3 on February 26, 2020.

Arifureta Episode 14: Yue’s Diary will be released with Volume 2. Based on the title, it sounds like the OVA episode could be based on Chapter 110 of the same name or it could simply be part of the main story from the loli vampire’s perspective.

There is probably a good reason this episode isn’t airing on TV. When Yue’s diary is read it’s discovered that Yue’s desire to drink Hajime Nagumo’s blood or have sex with him practically borders on an addiction. The second OVA episode might be unaired for similar reasons.

Arifureta Episode 15: The Beginning of Love at the Hot Spring will ship with Volume 3. The title alone has fans expecting fan service, although it’s possible the episode could show how Hajime and Yue made love for the first time in the dungeon (sex was usually implied in the web novel and light novels rather than being descriptive).

These Arifureta OVA episodes will be produced by the same animation studio staff, but there’s a real question when it comes to how Arifureta Season 2 would be produced.

This article provides everything that is known about Arifureta Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

The troubled production of the Arifureta anime

The troubles with the production of the Arifureta anime is almost a story in itself. Originally announced in December 2017, the anime was supposed to come out in April 2018 but it was delayed until July 2019.

Anime projects will sometimes be delayed by months, but to be delayed over a year is quite notable. Especially when the project is being produced by animation studio White Fox, which is best known for creating the highly reviewed Re:ZERO anime.

Director Jun Kamiya, character designer/chief animation director Atsuo Tobe, and series composition writer Kazuyuki Fudeyasu were some of the main staff at White Fox. When the anime’s announcement first took place, production had started and they may have even started doing key animation for the first several episodes.

Unfortunately for White Fox, the early character designs for Hajime and Yue in the very first key visual were highly criticized by fans. One anime fan wrote that the first key visual “looked like some low-budget side project from Silver Link’s interns.”

Worse, the author of the Arifureta web novel and light novel series, Ryo Shirakome, wrote on the Shosetsu ni Naro web novel site that “every time [he] was sent scripts and storyboards for the anime over these past few months [he] writhed in pain in [his] room.”

So, mere months before the anime was originally supposed to premiere the delay to 2019 was announced. Although Shirakome did not directly state that he requested a staff change, it was clear the author was unhappy and the production committee changed most of the main staff. Shirakome did say that he hoped the delay would result in the anime becoming a “better work.”

White Fox stopped talking about the project publicly since the only remaining staff member related to White Fox was Shigeyuki Korewasa. But he continued work on the Arifureta anime under the name of his own company, Digital Noise.

Production shifted to studio Asread with White Fox providing support. Asread was built by former Xebec members and is probably best known for animating Shuffle! and Future Diary. Still, even though anime fans liked the later key visuals, they didn’t think the new main staff was necessarily better.

The Asread CEO became the producer and the new director Kinji Yoshimoto (Seven Mortal Sins) and character designer Chika Kojima (Big Order) are directly affiliated with Asread. They also brought on two new scriptwriters, Shoichi Sato (Shakugan no Shana) and Kinji Yoshimoto (Queen’s Blade, Seven Mortal Sins).

Unfortunately, rewriting the scripts most likely meant most of the existing work was scrapped. Rescripting the anime would require recreating storyboards and animations on a reduced budget.

Meanwhile, the clock was ticking so the schedule would be tightly-packed. It’s likely that Asread relied on time-saving measures like the highly-criticized CG-animated monsters that make even the Overlord anime’s 3D Dark Youngs look good in comparison.

“After watching 4 episodes of this show, I got to say that the story and character so far has been [going] really well,” wrote one MyAnimeList reviewer. “However, the way they use that ultra-cheap 3D animation on some enemies just ruins it all… I find it hard to look away when it all looks so goofy at times.”

Perhaps due to all these production troubles, the resulting product suffered and online reviews of the Arifureta anime reflect that suffering. But part of the reason reviews are not higher is due to the changes the anime made to the story.

Arifureta manga and light novel series compared to the anime

The story for the Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest series first began with the Arifureta web novel self-published by author Ryo Shirakome on the Shosetsuka ni Naro (Let’s Become A Novelist) website. English fan translations of the web novel are available online for free.

The main story ended in Chapter 179, but the “After Story” is still ongoing, with the author releasing new chapters weekly on Saturdays. It’s a collection of sequel chapters focused on random characters and it’s set years after the main events (for example, a certain bunny girl, Shea Haulia, loves speeding on her motorcycle). As of September 2019, the After Story story is about as long as the original story.

Starting in June 2015, the web novel began being adapted into the Arifureta light novel series by the original author and illustrator Takayaki. That means characters are developed more and plot points expanded upon while some details are changed.

As of June 2019, the light novel series was up to Volume 10. The release date for Arifureta Volume 11 has not yet been announced. The next light novel announced is a short story collection and it’s scheduled to come out on September 25, 2019.

At the rate at which the web novel’s story is being adapted, the light novel series will probably finish adapting the main story within several volumes. Volume 8 of the light novel series is based on story arc 6 in the web novel. The ending of light novel Volume 9 lined up with web novel Chapter 149, while Volume 10 left room for at least two more light novels depending on how the story is expanded.

The story has also been expanded by the Arifureta Zero light novel series, which is set thousands of years before Hajime was summoned to Tortus. It tells the tale of Oscar Orcus and how he went from living his life as peaceful, low-ranking Synergist to a man who challenged the god Ehit as one of the 7 Mavericks who built the labyrinths. The spin-off series is already up to Volume 3 as of March 25, 2019, with Volume 4 scheduled to come out on October 25, 2019.

J-Novel Club is releasing the official English translations for both light novel series. The main series is already up to Volume 9 in digital eBook format, but the physical print copies are several volumes behind. The English Arifureta Volume 10 is being released in eBook format on November 3, 2019.

Similarly, the digital eBook release for the English Arifureta Zero is already up to Volume 2. Volume 3 is scheduled for November 16, 2019, while Volume 4 is not yet announced but will presumably release in 2020.

Both the main story and the Zero spin-off have been adapted into Arifureta manga series. The main story is written by RoGa and it’s up to Volume 5, while the Zero manga that’s written by Ataru Kamichi is up to Volume 3. The series has also spawned audio dramas and a comedic, 4-panel manga spin-off called Arifureta: I Love Isekai that’s written by Misaki Mori.

Seven Seas Entertainment is handling the official English translation of all the Arifureta manga series. Thankfully, the English version of the main manga is not too far behind the Japanese releases. The publisher plans to begin releasing the English translation of the Arifureta Zero manga starting September 10, 2019, and the comedy spin-off beginning in December 2019.

Fans of the light novel series have been critical of the Arifureta manga series since it skips a lot of content and changes certain details. Character development is skimpier and the progression of the romance, including Hajime and Yue’s “first” time, is changed. However, those criticisms are probably par for the course since many manga writers are forced to condense a light novel series by focusing on only certain details.

And then there’s the anime. Not only did it condense content, but it completely reordered the story events from Volume 1 in an apparent attempt to draw audiences in by introducing Hajime to us in his darkest moment.

Introducing the story in non-linear order left audiences confused since the first episode is missing the worldbuilding and character motivations. Instead, elements of the first skipped story parts are brought back via flashbacks. Even an entire recap episode is used, which is unusual after only several episodes.

The manga at least spent three chapters building up the characters before dropping Hajime into the dungeon abyss in Chapter 4. The light novel went even further, using over 100 pages to establish Hajime as a normal guy and showing his relationship with his classmates. Readers learn how Hajime is being bullied and how he’s working hard to build up his mediocre transmutation abilities.

When Hajime is cast into the abyss during the battle with the Behemoth, his classmates were genuinely upset at the apparent loss of their comrade. The anime tried to build up the conspiracy angle by hiding the identity of the betrayer, but the light novel flat out told readers who it was.

This attempt at mystery was short-lived since the anime showed the culprit muttering to himself only a few episodes in, anyway. But anime audiences don’t really know who this guy is or why he was motivated to kill Hajime so it’s hard to care about Hajime’s revenge or feel anger toward the betrayer.

In its quickness to have the main protagonist become overpowered, the anime failed at conveying Hajime’s character transformation. In the anime, it’s not made clear that he’s been stuck in this hole for many days. He’s starving so it’s not a light decision to eat a monster.

Hajime’s transformation in the anime is very quick, with his muscles building up and hair turning white. In the light novels and manga, it’s made more clear that Hajime suffered a psychotic break since he went through a long process of being torn apart and healed. Destroyed and rebuilt in an almost endless cycle, his traumatization is symbolized by Marie Antoinette Syndrome, where his hair turned white.

Otherwise, once the anime brought Yue in, the anime’s story more or less followed the linear progression of the manga version. Studio Asread also wisely gave five episodes to adapting the first volume since a well-paced intro is important for developing Hajime and Yue’s relationship.

But the pacing more than doubles starting with Episode 6, leaving not nearly enough time for developing the characters adequately. “Worthless rabbit” Shea has her story arc limited to a series of comedic beats with her literally acting like a punching bag. Hajime rejoins his classmates starting in Episode 8, but no major time is spent reconnecting with these classmates who might as well be nameless since audiences are given little insight into their personalities or why we should care.

Of course, the anime made sure to give plenty of screen time to the literal arse-reaming that Hajime gives Tio Klarus. Similarly, the manga gave a good number of panels to that joke since it was the manner by which fiery dragon is forced to transform into a fair maiden.

Note: This article was published before Arifureta Episode 13 aired in Japan and will be updated with additional analysis in the future.

Prospective Arifureta manga or light novel readers probably want to know where the anime leaves off. Here’s a guide based on modified info from Reddit user breakerztm.

As you can see, by the time Arifureta Episode 13 airs in Japan, the anime will be quite far ahead of the Arifureta manga series, which hasn’t even finished adapting book Volume 3. The good news is that English-only light novel readers can immediately start reading ahead by picking up Volume 5.

Better yet, there is plenty of source material available for creating the Arifureta Season 2 anime. Assuming that the light novel series finds an ending in Volume 12, it’s possible a two-cour anime sequel could finish off the entire main story assuming the anime maintains the same pacing. But it’s also possible the final books could be lengthier and need to be adapted by Arifureta Season 3.

Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou season 2 release date

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Considering all the production and quality issues the Arifureta anime has suffered through, it’s hard to say whether the first season of the anime will find enough financial success to guarantee an anime sequel. But arguably there is money to be made and Arifureta book publisher Shirakome/OVERLAP is likely to eager to reap any rewards that can be gained.

As a comparison, Kadokawa, the publisher of The Rising Of The Shield Hero, has been making so much money from isekai anime streaming revenue that they plan on funding at least one isekai anime per season, never mind how they greenlit The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 AND 3 at the same time.

Unfortunately, it’s difficult to gauge just how popular the Arifureta anime is at the moment. Crunchyroll does not have the streaming rights to Arifureta. FUNimation Now has exclusive rights and the anime has 4.5/5 stars on that streaming platform, but the MyAnimeList score is slightly lower than average thanks to the aforementioned issues.

Even assuming Shirakome and all the companies in the anime production committee make enough money to justify a sequel the wait will still probably be several years. After all, the anime industry is booked up years in advance.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest season 2 spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article was initially published before Arifureta Episode 13 aired in Japan. Spoilers for Arifureta Season 2 will be added after the 1st Season finale has aired.

Here’s the official plot summary for Arifureta Volume 5:

With the addition of Kaori into their party, Hajime and his friends make for Myu’s hometown, the coastal city of Erisen. While crossing the Gruen Desert, they save a young Ankajian man, Bize, from a sandworm attack. Apparently, he was searching for a cure to the mysterious disease that has struck his people. His travels led him to conclude that a mineral known as stillrock held the key to saving his country, but it can only be found inside the Grand Gruen Volcano, a labyrinth far too dangerous for most. Hajime agrees to help Bize procure some, and the party begins their quest to conquer yet another labyrinth. But along the way, they meet a most unexpected foe…

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Fire Force Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!