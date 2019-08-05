Aggretsuko Season 3 release date on Netflix confirmed as ‘Coming Soon’: Aggressive Retsuko anime brings Sanrio’s metal red panda back

Aggretsuko Season 3 almost seemed inevitable considering how popular the 25-year-old Red Panda office lady has become throughout the world. The Aggretsuko anime (which is also known internationally as Aggressive Retsuko) has received good reviews and Netflix seems intent on pumping out new episodes.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

Already, the streaming giant has confirmed that the third season is in production. They have stated that Aggretsuko Season will be “coming soon” to our TVs near you.

After all, the first season was quickly followed by Aggretsuko: We Wish You A Metal Christmas. Then, the second season premiered internationally on Netflix on June 14, 2019. It almost seems a rule that Netflix gives the popular shows at least three seasons, so why not Aggretsuko Season 3?

In addition, Netflix has a history of renewing its anime exclusives, including The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 and B: The Beginning Season 2. In June 2019 alone there will be Forest Of Piano Season 2 and Kakegurui XX (see our article on Kakegurui Season 3). The ending of the 2019 Revisions anime also seems to set up Revisions Season 2.

The financial incentives to renewing the Aggretsuko anime outside of the streaming revenue can also not be ignored. Brought to life by Sanrio, the same Kawaii merchandise company responsible for the Hello Kitty, the Retsuko character actually began life in a 2015 character design competition.

The metal character has inspired Aggretsuko Funko Pop figurines (chainsaw Retsuko is amazing!), plush dolls, candies, clothing, and all sorts of accessories. The Sanrio product store even sells an Aggretsuko beer can.

Aggretsuko was originally turned into a series of one-minute short episodes only to become a full anime series. Therefore, it could be argued that Sanrio is invested in building the popularity of its character, which might ensure that the Aggretsuko anime is renewed promptly for a third season.

The official Aggretsuko Season 2 poster. Pic credit: Netflix

Updated August 5, 2019: Added official confirmation that Aggretsuko Season 3 is in production.

This article provides everything that is known about Aggretsuko Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Aggretsuko Season 3 release date

As of the last update, Netflix, Sanrio, animation studio Fanworks, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the Aggretsuko Season 3 release date. The production of a sequel has been announced, but not the release time frame.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the Aggretsuko Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future.

Unlike many Netflix anime exclusives, the Aggressive Retsuko anime is not aired weekly in Japan before being released several months later internationally. Unfortunately, that means it’s difficult to make predictions since everyone is forced to wait until Netflix makes it official.

However, it could be argued that historically Netflix has a new strategy for popular TV shows. They’ll follow up a popular season with a single episode to make the wait feel not so long and then release the sequel in the next year.

Therefore, assuming Netflix continues this trend, it seems likely we’ll get a second Aggressive OVA episode in late 2019 (maybe a Thanksgiving episode this time?) followed by Aggressive Season 3 in 2020. Stay tuned!