Aggretsuko Season 3 release date on Netflix U.S. confirmed for 2020

Netflix’s Aggretsuko Season 3 almost seemed inevitable considering how popular the 25-year-old Red Panda office lady has become throughout the world. The Aggretsuko anime (which is also known internationally as Aggressive Retsuko) has received good reviews and Netflix seems intent on pumping out new episodes.

After all, the first season was quickly followed by Aggretsuko: We Wish You A Metal Christmas. Then, the second season premiered internationally on Netflix on June 14, 2019. It almost seems to be a rule that Netflix gives popular shows at least three seasons, so why not Aggretsuko Season 3?

Netflix also has a history of renewing its anime exclusives, including The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, Ultraman Season 2, and others in this category.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

The financial incentives for renewing the Aggretsuko anime outside of streaming revenue should not be ignored. Brought to life by Sanrio, the same Kawaii merchandise company responsible for the Hello Kitty, the Retsuko character actually began life in a 2015 character design competition.

The metal character has inspired Aggretsuko Funko Pop figurines (chainsaw Retsuko is amazing!), plush dolls, candies, clothing, and all sorts of accessories. The Sanrio product store even sells an Aggretsuko beer can.

Aggretsuko was originally turned into a series of one-minute short episodes only to become a full anime series. Therefore, it could be argued that Sanrio is invested in building the popularity of its character, which probably ensured that the Aggretsuko anime was renewed promptly for a third season.

In the fall of 2019, the streaming giant confirmed that the third season was in production. They stated that Aggretsuko Season 3 will be “coming soon” to TVs near you.

Unfortunately, “soon” was rather relative since it wasn’t until July 2020 that the Aggretsuko Season 3 release date was confirmed for late summer 2020.

Aggretsuko Season 3 release date set for summer 2020

In July 2020, Netflix U.S. confirmed that the Aggretsuko Season 3 release date has been scheduled for August 27, 2020. Produced by animation studio Fanworks, the third season will be made up of 10 episodes that are each 15 minutes long.

Unlike many Netflix anime exclusives, the Aggressive Retsuko anime does not air weekly in Japan before being released several months later for the international market. Instead, Japan will stream Aggressive Retsuko Season 3 the same day as the rest of us!

Aggretsuko OVA 2 possible for Thanksgiving?

Historically, Netflix has developed a new strategy for popular TV shows. They’ll follow a popular season with a single episode to make the wait seem as if it is not so long. Then, the sequel will be released the next year.

An Aggretsuko Christmas special OVA/ONA episode was released on December 20, 2018. However, the second season did not have a similar OVA episode that released in late 2019.

Assuming Netflix resumes the old strategy again, it’s possible they could release an Aggretsuko OVA 2 episode in late 2020. Considering the timing of the Aggretsuko Season 3 release date it would make sense to create a Thanksgiving special episode this time around.

Let’s just hope an Aggretsuko Season 4 anime is announced. Stay tuned!