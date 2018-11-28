Ace Of Diamond Season 3 release date confirmed for 2019: Diamond no Ace Act 2 manga compared to the Daiya no Ace anime [Spoilers]

Ace Of Diamond Season 3 is finally winding up the pitch to drive it home during 2019. The Diamond no Ace Act 2 anime will animate the second part of the popular baseball manga series.

The first hint that Diamond no Ace Season 3 was coming soon was during the winter 2018 Daiya no A: The Orchestra concert in Japan. The voice of the anime character Eijun Sawamura, actor Ryota Ohsaka, teased the audience by hinting that an Ace Of Diamond Act 2 anime could be coming in the future.

“It was fun to be able to play Eijun for the first time in a while and I felt like I came back. I feel I took a big step today and I will continue to perform in various places,” Ohsaka stated back in February 2018. ” However, the anime has not finished yet! It will continue for sure. Absolutely! Thank you in the future.”

On November 25, 2018, Tokyo’s Jingu Stadium hosted the Ace of Diamond All-Star Game III” event. Earlier in the fall of 2018, Diamond no Ace Act 2 Volume 14 had teased an upcoming big announcement at the event and it didn’t disappoint. The baseball event confirmed that the Diamond no Ace Season 3 release date will be in 2019.

The Ace Of Diamond Act 2 cast has been revealed in the Weekly Shonen Magazine 52 issue.

Ryota Osaka as Sawamura Eijun

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Furuya Satoru

Takahiro Sakurai as Miyuki Kazuya

Yuuma Uchida as Okumura Koshu

Asanuma Shintaro as Kuramochi Yoichi

Natsuki Hanae as Kominato Haruichi

Daiki Yamashita as Seto Takuma

‎Takeuchi Shunsuke as Yūki Masashi

Ayumu Murase as Yui Kaoru

Hatanaka Tasuku as Asada Hirofumi

More details will be revealed in the future. The anime studio staff has not yet been announced. In the past, the second season was co-produced by Production I.G. and Madhouse.

This article provides everything that is known about Ace Of Diamond Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Ace Of Diamond manga compared against the anime

The story for the Ace Of Diamond anime is based on the Diamond no Ace manga, which also goes by the names Daiya no Ace, Daiya no A, and Ace Of the Diamond. Mangaka Yuji Terajima first started serializing chapters on a weekly basis back in 2006.

The first act ended in January 2015 with 47 volumes published by Kodansha. The Ace Of Diamond Act 2 manga started up in August 2015 and is up to Volume 14 as of November 2018.

By the beginning of 2019, the Diamond no Ace Act 2 manga will be over 150 chapters long. As a comparison, the first act ended with Chapter 412.

Unfortunately, the official Kodansha English translation of the manga series first began publishing in 2017. The English Ace Of The Diamond Act 1 is only up to Volume 17 as of November 27, 2018.

New English volumes have been releasing every month. If the publishing pace continues unabated, that means the English translation of the Ace Of Diamond Act 2 manga will begin to release in the summer of 2021.

The first season of the anime adaptation was 75 episodes long while the second season was 51 episodes. In total, there have been 126 episodes and five OVA episodes. The second season corresponded to events that took place in Chapter 238 through Chapter 411.

Considering that each anime episode adapted a little over 3 chapters on average, Ace Of Diamond Season 3 should be about the same number of episodes as Season 2. That means Diamond no Ace Season 3 will be four cours and finish airing sometime in 2020.

Diamond no Ace Act 2 release date

As of the last update, the Diamond no Ace anime production committee has only officially confirmed the production of Diamond no Ace Act 2 anime. The exact Diamond no Ace Season 3 release date has not yet been announced, but it’s possible to speculate.

Based on the timing of the announcement, the new anime is unlikely to premiere in January but it’s possible that the Ace Of Diamond Season 3 release date will be in April during the Spring 2019 anime season. Historically, that would be the same release time frame as the second season.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

Diamond no Ace Season 3 spoilers

Ace Of Diamond Act 2 not only gives the manga a fresh start; it’s also a new beginning for the Seidou High School baseball team. It’s the new year after the end of the Tokyo fall tournament from Season 2.

Freshmen are joining the team and third-year students will be leaving in several months. Since team members are retiring, the jersey numbers will be reset and a new team lineup will need to be formed to take on the National High School Baseball Invitational Tournament.

When Eijun Sawamura first joined the school baseball club, the team had not reached the Koshien nationals tournament in six years. Now, the team will face foes like the Spring Koshien is Komadai Fujimaki High, while Inashiro Industrial is their rival for the Tokyo Metropolitan Spring Tournament.

Without getting into too many spoilers, Seidou performs well enough on the baseball field to be seeded in a qualifier for the 90th Summer Koshien.

On the character development front, Sawamura faces his personal demons, rivalries with teammates, and even a conflict with how society perceives a Japanese pitcher should behave.

Sawamura is extremely self-aware and critical of his own limitations. He over-analyzes his every action, internalizing the blame for every failure, and perhaps that’s what started the “yips” in the first place.

Societal perception continues to be a conflict since Japanese baseball players are to be calm and demure with a stoic detachment. In contrast, Sawamura is loud and funny and the crowds are disinterested in him as a pitcher since he does not behave well based on cultural expectations.

Never mind winning games, it’s a fight to make Japanese baseball culture take him seriously since some believe he has not earned the right to bear the ace number. And it’s going to be hard work to change that perception.

Sawamura may no longer be the unreliable pitcher of the past, but he’s still fighting other first-stringers for the right to take the mound. Unfortunately for Sawamura, Diamond no Ace Act 2 opens with him messing up his first pitch of the opening inning.

Finally, there is the rivalry with current ace pitcher Furuya Satoru. Sawamura is constantly overshadowed by his fellow pitcher. In a 2014 interview with Terajima, the mangaka talked about the two characters.

If Sawamura were a real person, Terajima would admire how he is always working hard and uncompromising in his beliefs. At the same time, the manga creator believes Sawamura would be a “very noisy person” in real life.

Sawamura’s character development has even changed the art. The manga artist claims it was easier to draw the aspiring ace when he was more “hot-tempered and straightforward” in Act 1, but now that he’s chilled out in Act 2, Sawamura has become more difficult to illustrate.

In the end, Sawamura must surpass Furuya to become the ace. Sawamura currently holds number 18, which is the same number that Furuya held during the spring of Act 1. Sawamura must challenge himself to work his way to the top just as his main rival did in the past.

And it’s not like Furuya is perfect. In Diamond no Ace Season 3 Furuya makes a mistake which puts Seidou in trouble and gives Sawamura the opportunity to shine.

The creator purposefully wanted the boys to have opposite personalities so their rivalry stood out. If Sawamura creates comedy by being loud and rambunctious off the field, Furuya will be quiet. If Sawamura throws a moving ball, Furuya pitches a strong fastball.

Their very style of pitching is antithetical to each other. Despite being very emotional off the mound, Sawamura is very silent on the mound. Furuya is very silent off the mound but is very emotional on the mound. Sawamura controls his emotions to allow for finesse pitching while Furuya channels his furious emotions into the pitching.

Both players have an intense desire to be better than the other and this need leaves them unsatisfied unless outperform the other. The mangaka says the relationship between the rivals, and how they battle for the right to be the ace, will culminate in the climax before the ending of the Ace Of Diamond manga series.

Unfortunately, anime fans will just have to wait until the Ace Of Diamond Season 3 release date to watch how this baseball rivalry plays out on our TV screens. Stay tuned!