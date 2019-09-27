A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 release date confirmed for 2020: Toaru Kagaku no Railgun S3 (A Certain Scientific Railgun T) premieres in January

The release date for A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 has been officially confirmed to be coming up in early 2020. A new key visual, a video trailer, staff info, and the opening/ending theme song have also been revealed for Toaru Kagaku no Railgun Season 3, which goes by the title Toaru Kagaku no Railgun T (A Certain Scientific Railgun T).

Animation studio J.C. Staff is returning to produce A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3. Director Tatsuyuki Nagai (Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans) is set to helm the project. Writer Shogo Yasukawa (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Terraformars) is writing the series composition.

There is also character designer Yuichi Tanka (A Certain Magical Index, Last Exile, My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU), art director Kentaro Izumi, and music composer Maiko Iuchi (A Certain Magical Index, Rewrite, RErideD).

The cast for A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3:

Rina Satou as Mikoto Misaka

Satomi Arai as Kuroko Shirai

Aki Toyosaki as Kazari Uiharu

Kanae Ito as Ruiko Saten

Azumi Asakura as Misaki Shokuho

The A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 opening (OP) theme song music will be performed by fripSide, while the ending theme song will be performed by Kishida Kyodan and The Akeboshi Rockets.

This article provides everything that is known about A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

A Certain Scientific Railgun manga compared to the A Certain Scientific Railgun T anime

The overall story of the series is based on the A Certain Magical Index light novel series by author Kamachi Kazuma. This original work has inspired multiple anime seasons and spin-offs, including the A Certain Scientific Accelerator manga (which received its first season in summer 2019) and the A Certain Scientific Railgun manga by artist Motoi Fuyukawa.

The Toaru Kagaku no Railgun manga series is already over 100 chapters. As of October 10, the manga series will have been collected into 15 volumes.

Yen Press has been releasing the official English translation of the A Certain Magical Index books in North America, while Seven Seas Entertainment is handling the official English translation of the A Certain Scientific Accelerator manga and the A Certain Scientific Railgun manga.

New volumes for the English A Certain Scientific Railgun manga usually release within a year after the Japanese release. Thankfully, the English translation is not too far behind, since Volume 14 already came out on August 20, while the English Volume 15 is already scheduled for April 28, 2020.

The A Certain Scientific Railgun anime has already adapted multiple story arcs from the manga series. Episodes 1-16 of the second season adapted the Sisters story arc, which was originally introduced in A Certain Magical Index, but then was greatly expanded by Railgun manga chapters 18 through 39 to show the story events from the perspective of Misaka Mikoto and her friends.

The biggest departure was in the second half of the second season, which introduced an anime original story arc in Episodes 17-24. The so-called Silent Party arc introduced a new character named Febrie. The story had Misaka struggling against STUDY to unravel the conspiracy surrounding Febrie.

It’s very likely that the opening episodes of A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 will pick up with the events of the Daihasei Festival story arc, which takes place in Chapters 43-70.

Both of the first two seasons introduced original stories in the anime adaptation. Considering how long this story arc is in comparison to previous manga arcs, it seems likely the third season will adapt the story arc in its entirety without having to rely overly much on original content.

The good news is that Toaru Kagaku no Railgun Season 3 should have good story pacing. Better yet, there is plenty of source material available for J.C. Staff to create A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 4 in the coming years.

English-only manga readers can also jump ahead of the anime’s story by picking up Volume 7. Those who wish to read ahead of the third season can buy Volume 11.

Toaru Kagaku no Railgun Season 3 release date confirmed for early 2020

The production of Toaru Kagaku no Railgun Season 3 has been confirmed As of the last update, J.C. Staff or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 release date.

The premiere time frame for the anime is scheduled for the winter of 2020, which means the release will likely be in the first week of January. The anime was actually delayed by months since the third season was originally supposed to premiere in 2019.

In the past, Funimation and Crunchyroll have streamed the new episodes as they were broadcast in Japan. It is expected that the same will hold true for the newest season.

The number of episodes has not yet been announced officially. However, based on the pacing of the manga series, it’s very likely that the third season will once again have 24 episodes.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information for the A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 premiere date. Stay tuned!