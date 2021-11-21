86 Episode 19 release date: 86 Season 2 Episode 8 delayed

When will 86’s Lena return to TV screens? Pic credit: Studio A-1 Pictures

The 86 Episode 19 release date has been delayed by animation studio production problems. Instead of broadcasting on November 27, 2021, a special episode called “If it’s worth dying” will release that day.

Unfortunately, the exact 86 Season 2 Episode 8 release date has not been announced by the official website yet.

The anime’s official website has not confirmed the TV schedule for the remainder of 86 Season 2, although it’s possible that 86 Episode 19 will only be delayed by a single week to December 4, 2021.

Crunchyroll starts streaming new episodes of the 86 Eighty-Six anime at midnight JST, but here’s the streaming schedule for most international anime fans:

Pacific Time: 8:30 AM

Central Time: 10:30 AM

Eastern Time: 11:30 PM

British Time: 5:30 PM

Indian Time: 10:00 PM

Assuming no more broadcasting delays, the second season’s finale, 86 Episode 23, will release on January 8, 2022, although it’s likely that special programming could push the ending back further into Winter 2022.

This article provides everything that is known about 86 Episode 19 (86 Eighty-Six Season 2 Episode 8) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

86 Episode 20 release date also delayed due to special programming

The 86 Season 2 anime TV series has suffered from multiple delays in Fall 2021. Originally planned for release on November 13, 2021, the 86 Episode 18 release date (or the 86 Season 2 Episode 7 release date) was pushed back to November 20, 2021.

In this case, 86 Episode 18 was delayed due to unspecified “production difficulties.” Instead of Episode 18, the anime series released a special visual commentary on November 13, 2021.

Similarly, the 86 Episode 20 release date will be pushed back by special Japanese TV programming. Instead of releasing on December 11, 2021, the anime TV series will be broadcasting a special compilation episode.

It’s currently unknown if the 86 Episode 20 release date will be on December 18, 2021.

Hopefully, 86 Season 2 Episode 10 won’t have fans saying, “It’s been a while, Handler One.” Pic credit: Studio A-1 Pictures

86 Season 2 animation quality suffers from overworked anime industry

The production issues were notable even in 86 Episode 17 (86 Season 2 Episode 6). The anime TV series was known for its great animation, but starting with 86 Episode 17, the quality seemed to suffer from inconsistent animation, lower detail, and the repeated usage of still-frames.

The anime industry has been growing rapidly in recent years, but it’s been at the cost of the studio contractors increasingly being overworked to the point that they can’t keep up with the grueling schedules. The Wonder Egg Priority anime is a striking example of just how bad things can get since the anime’s quality slowly worsened over time, and the finale, the infamous Episode 13, was delayed by several months.

Let me remind you "86" TV Anime was supposed to air at the end of last year and there's a 3 month break unable to improve production. Aniplex is to blame for what's happening. — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) November 20, 2021

By contrast, the Mushoku Tensei Part 2 anime has managed to keep up the animation quality by making anime fans wait for two cours rather than the more standard split-cour schedule where the break is only three months. Perhaps there’s a lesson to be learned there since the 86 Season 2 anime only took a single cour break before resuming.

Hopefully, the anime production committee gives Studio A-1 Pictures a good production schedule to ensure that the 86 Season 3 anime doesn’t suffer from similar issues. Stay tuned!