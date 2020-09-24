7 SEEDS Season 3 release date set for 2021: Netflix’s 7 SEEDS Part 3 continues the manga’s story

Netflix’s 7 SEEDS Season 3, or 7 SEEDS Part 3, will finally show us what happened to the characters after barely escaping the countdown to doom with a nuclear missile. Thankfully, the third season has officially been confirmed to be coming out in Winter 2021!

(Keep in mind that Netflix counts the seasons differently from the Japanese. 7 SEEDS Part 3 and 4 will be considered to be 7 SEEDS Season 2 when it broadcasts on TV in Japan.)

Based on the way Netflix has promoted anime in recent years, it’s no wonder the anime has been renewed by the TV streaming giant. For example, in 2021 Netflix’s The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 anime will release. Netflix’s Ultraman Season 2 has also been confirmed to be in production.

Sign up to our Anime newsletter!

The 7 SEEDS anime is based on a story with a complete ending and it’s only being released internationally via Netflix. Therefore, the company has a vested interest in seeing the anime’s story through to the ending assuming the TV show is popular enough.

That means 7 SEEDS Season 4 (7 SEEDS Part 4) should be around the corner. It will likely be the ending of the entire story.

The 7 SEEDS release date for the first season/Part 1 was scheduled for June 28, 2019. The first season was originally supposed to be released in April 2019, but it was delayed due to production issues. Netflix’s 7 SEEDS Season 2 (Part 2) released on March 26, 2020.

Here are the Japanese 7 SEEDS cast members:

Read More What happened to John Demjanjuk and how did he die?

Nao Tōyama as Natsu Iwashimizu

Jun Fukuyama as Arashi Aota

Katsuyuki Konishi as Semimaru Asai

Yoko Soumi as Botan Saotome

Kana Asumi as Matsuri Tendō

Akira Ishida as Chimaki Yamori

Aoi Yūki as Hotaru Kusakuri

In the past, Netflix U.S. provided a 7 SEEDS English dub immediately. Therefore, the 7 SEEDS Season 3 English dub will likely be included.

The anime is produced by animation studios GONZO and Studio Kai with director Yukio Takahashi at the helm. This will be his second project being the director after the 2013 Dog & Scissors anime (a story about a boy resurrected as a pet dog to a sadistic girl who uses scissors as a weapon).

Writer Touko Machida is handling series composition. Artist Youko Satou (who also worked on Dog & Scissors) will be doing character design. Composer Michiru is creating the music.

The first season’s OP song was Amatsuki’s “Ark” and the ED song was Majiko’s “WISH”. The second season’s OP was GLIM SPANKY’s “From The Seeds” and the ED was Cider Girl’s “Synchro”.

The opening and ending theme song music for 7 SEEDS Season 3 hasn’t been announced yet.

This article provides everything that is known about 7 SEEDS Season 3 (7 SEEDS Part 3 / 7SEEDS Season 3 / Seven SEEDS Season 3) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

7 SEEDS manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the 7 SEEDS manga series by writer and artist Yumi Tamura (the creator of Basara). The manga was serialized from 2001 through 2017, with the ending being released in August 2017 as Volume 35. There was also a spin-off manga called 7 SEEDS Gaiden that released in fall 2017.

Considering that there are 177 manga chapters, the anime needed multiple parts or cours to tell the tale with a comfortable pace. A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons and animes usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour.

The story of the manga follows five groups named Winter, Spring, Summer A, Summer B, and Autumn. The first half of the manga provides the first world experiences and backstories of the team members, but the groups are meeting up by the second half.

The first part of the anime adaptation introduced the trained members of Summer A before finding a stopping point near the end of the Summer Solstice story arc.

Unfortunately, the anime reached this stopping point by rushing the story pacing and cutting down on certain story arcs. Fans of the manga might complain, but anime-only audiences probably appreciated the fast-moving plot that still took the time necessary to develop key characters.

The good news is that 7 SEEDS Part 2 slowed down the pacing dramatically. 7 SEEDS Part 2 (or 7 SEEDS Episode 13) picked up the story again with the events of Chapter 84 of Volume 16. 7 SEEDS Episode 24 finished by ending with Volume 20.

That means 7 SEEDS Season 3 (7 SEEDS Episode 25) will be adapting Volume 21 and on. Assuming the pacing speeds up a little, it’s possible that 7 SEEDS Season 4 will finish the remainder of the manga’s story. Let’s just hope the remainder of the anime is able to adapt the heart of the story.

7 SEEDS Part 3 release date in 2021

As of the last update, Netflix, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact 7 SEEDS Season 3 release date. However, the production of a 7 SEEDS Part 3 sequel has been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the 7SEEDS Season 3 premiere date will occur in the future on Netflix U.S. and internationally.

The official announcement for the Japanese 7 SEEDS Season 2 (reminder: Part 3 on Netflix international) says the anime sequel will begin broadcasting on TV in Japan starting in January 2021, the Winter 2021 anime season.

When Netflix releases anime seasons worldwide they usually release all the episodes at once, which means there is a delay. Based on history, the 7 SEEDS Season 3 release date on Netflix U.S. should be scheduled for March 2021.

Seven SEEDS Season 3 Spoilers (Plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article assumes that 7 SEEDS Part 3 (7 SEEDS Episode 25) will follow the manga and start with the events of Volume 21.

The last time we watched the 7 SEEDS anime, the Fuji carried nuclear missiles that were targeting Japan. When the ship’s electricity was switched back on, so did the countdown to doom.

The survivors managed to avert this catastrophe and the scattered groups are trying to settle into this strange new world. Hana managed to survive an assassination attempt and is finally reunited with two of her friends.

A new danger is lurking all around them and they don’t even realize it. When Hana and her friends in the Spring group discover a mushroom farm they unleash an ecological disaster upon the world that could destroy everything living.

The mushrooms begin rapidly spreading through the forest, infecting even the animals. Then a lightning storm descends upon the mushroom forest, wreaking even more havoc.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the 7 SEEDS Season 3 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!