7 SEEDS Season 2 release date (Seven SEEDS Part 2) on Netflix: 7SEEDS manga compared to the anime [Spoilers]

Netflix’s 7 SEEDS Season 2, or 7SEEDS/Seven SEEDS Season 2 (Part 2), seems almost inevitable based on the way the TV streaming giant promoted anime in recent years. After all, Netflix anime exclusives have a solid history of being renewed.

In 2019 alone, there will be The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, Forest Of Piano Season 2 and Kakegurui XX (see our article on Kakegurui Season 3). The Kakegurui example is especially notable since the anime flopped in Blu-Ray/DVD sales in Japan and the anime’s story was catching up with manga yet it still managed to receive a second season.

Even Ultraman Season 2 has been confirmed to be in early production. Aggretsuko Season 3 seems very likely and the ending of the 2019 Revisions anime also seems to set up Revisions Season 2.

What’s more, the 7 SEEDS anime is based on a story with a complete ending and it’s only being released via Netflix. Therefore, the company has a vested interest in seeing the anime’s story through to the ending assuming the TV show is popular enough.

The 7 SEEDS release date for the first season/Part 1 is scheduled for June 28, 2019. The first season was originally supposed to be released in April 2019, but it was delayed due production issues.

Here are the 7 SEEDS cast members:

Nao Tōyama as Natsu Iwashimizu

Jun Fukuyama as Arashi Aota

Katsuyuki Konishi as Semimaru Asai

Yoko Soumi as Botan Saotome

Kana Asumi as Matsuri Tendō

Akira Ishida as Chimaki Yamori

Aoi Yūki as Hotaru Kusakuri

Based on the 7 SEEDS trailer video provided by Netflix U.S., an English dub will be available immediately.

The anime is produced by animation studio GONZO with director Yukio Takahashi at the helm. This will be his second project being the director after the 2013 Dog & Scissors anime (a story about a boy resurrected as a pet dog to a sadistic girl who uses scissors as a weapon).

Writer Touko Machida is handling series composition while Youko Satou (who also worked on Dog & Scissors) will be doing character design. Music composing is being done by Michiru while the OP song is Amatsuki’s “Ark” and the ED song is Majiko’s “WISH”.

The story for the anime is based on the 7 SEEDS manga series by writer and artist Yumi Tamura (the creator of Basara). The manga was serialized from 2001 through 2017, with the ending being released in August 2017 as Volume 35. There was also a spin-off manga called 7 SEEDS Gaiden that released in fall 2017.

7 SEEDS manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the 7 SEEDS manga series by writer and artist Yumi Tamura (the creator of Basara). The manga was serialized from 2001 through 2017, with the ending being released in August 2017 as Volume 35. There was also a spin-off manga called 7 SEEDS Gaiden that released in fall 2017.

Considering that there are 177 manga chapters, the anime needs at least four parts or cours to tell the tale with a comfortable pace. A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons and animes usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour.

However, since the anime is being released for binge-watching rather than TV broadcast on a weekly basis the number of episodes per part/cour can be arbitrary.

The story of the manga follows five groups named Winter, Spring, Summer A, Summer B, and Autumn. The first half of the manga provides the first world experiences and backstories of the team members, but the groups are meeting up by the second half.

It’s likely the first part of the anime adaptation will follow team Summer B before finding a stopping point. Considering that the anime character designs for Autumn have been released by GONZO already, it seems likely the anime will cover the story events past Chapter 35.



The good news is that there should be more than enough source material for creating multiple seasons. Let’s just hope the story isn’t rushed by cutting down on certain story arcs.

7 SEEDS Part 2 release date

As of the last update, Netflix, animation studio GONZO, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the 7 SEEDS Season 2 release date. Nor has the production of Seven SEEDS Part 2 been announced.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when, or if, the 7SEEDS Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

Based on the way Netflix has labeled anime seasons in the past, it’s very likely they’ll divide the episodes up into “parts” rather than seasons. Assuming that’s the case, it’s possible the anime sequels will be divided up into 7 SEEDS Part 2, 3, and 4. But how quickly could GONZO churn out the sequel seasons?

The availability of animation studio GONZO’s staff is an issue, but GONZO will likely work to clear up their schedule just to meet Netflix’s needs because there’s a financial incentive.

Since Netflix orders projects directly from the animation studios, the need for an anime production committee is eliminated entirely. Even better, Netflix anime originals are supposedly operating with a 15 percent profit margin.

This is quite the improvement to the business model since some anime studios operate in the negative for producing TV projects but make their profits on the backend with sales of merch, soundtracks, and Blu-Ray/DVD box sets.

Therefore, based on the recent release history of Netflix’s anime originals, it’s likely that 7 SEEDS Season 2 will come out in the first half of 2020 at the earliest.

Seven SEEDS Season 2 Spoilers (Plot summary/synopsis)



In the meantime, an introductory plot summary for the entire series will be provided.

“Shy Natsu awakens as part of a group chosen to ensure the survival of humanity. Together, they have to survive on a changed Earth. … All living organisms, including mankind, have been wiped off the face of the planet. The government, who had foreseen this outcome, took measures to counter the worst-case scenario called Project 7SEEDS, in which five sets of seven young men and women were carefully selected and placed into teams. Each participant sought ways to survive on a deserted island.”

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the 7 SEEDS Season 2 release date to watch what happens next.