7 SEEDS Season 2 release date on Netflix confirmed for 2020: Seven SEEDS Part 2 to finish 7SEEDS manga’s ending? [Spoilers]

Netflix’s 7 SEEDS Season 2, or 7SEEDS/Seven SEEDS Season 2 (Part 2), will have anime fans waiting impatiently based on the cliffhanger ending that left the main characters facing each other over a watery abyss. Thankfully, the second season has officially been confirmed to be coming out in 2020!

Based on the way Netflix has promoted anime in recent years, it’s no wonder the anime has been renewed by the TV streaming giant. In 2019 alone, there will be The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4, Forest Of Piano Season 2 and Kakegurui XX (see our article on Kakegurui Season 3). The Kakegurui example is especially notable since the anime flopped in Blu-Ray/DVD sales in Japan and the anime’s story was catching up with manga yet it still managed to receive a second season.

Even Ultraman Season 2 has been confirmed to be in early production. Aggretsuko Season 3 seems very likely and the ending of the 2019 Revisions anime also seems to set up Revisions Season 2.

What’s more, the 7 SEEDS anime is based on a story with a complete ending and it’s only being released via Netflix. Therefore, the company has a vested interest in seeing the anime’s story through to the ending assuming the TV show is popular enough.

The 7 SEEDS release date for the first season/Part 1 is scheduled for June 28, 2019. The first season was originally supposed to be released in April 2019, but it was delayed due to production issues.

Here are the 7 SEEDS cast members:

Nao Tōyama as Natsu Iwashimizu

Jun Fukuyama as Arashi Aota

Katsuyuki Konishi as Semimaru Asai

Yoko Soumi as Botan Saotome

Kana Asumi as Matsuri Tendō

Akira Ishida as Chimaki Yamori

Aoi Yūki as Hotaru Kusakuri

Netflix U.S. provided a 7 SEEDS English dub immediately. For those who haven’t watched the first 12 episodes, here is an introductory plot summary for the entire series.

Join our newsletter to get more Anime stories like this

“Shy Natsu awakens as part of a group chosen to ensure the survival of humanity. Together, they have to survive on a changed Earth. … All living organisms, including mankind, have been wiped off the face of the planet. The government, who had foreseen this outcome, took measures to counter the worst-case scenario called Project 7SEEDS, in which five sets of seven young men and women were carefully selected and placed into teams. Each participant sought ways to survive on a deserted island.”

The anime is produced by animation studios GONZO and Studio Kai with director Yukio Takahashi at the helm. This will be his second project being the director after the 2013 Dog & Scissors anime (a story about a boy resurrected as a pet dog to a sadistic girl who uses scissors as a weapon).

Writer Touko Machida is handling series composition while Youko Satou (who also worked on Dog & Scissors) will be doing character design. Music composing is being done by Michiru while the first season’s OP song was Amatsuki’s “Ark” and the ED song was Majiko’s “WISH”.

The opening and ending theme song music for 7 SEEDS Season 2 has not yet been announced.

This article provides everything that is known about 7 SEEDS Season 2 (Part 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

Updated October 21, 2019: 7 SEEDS Season 2 confirmed! Added new info a 7 SEEDS Part 2 trailer.

7 SEEDS manga compared to the anime

The story for the anime is based on the 7 SEEDS manga series by writer and artist Yumi Tamura (the creator of Basara). The manga was serialized from 2001 through 2017, with the ending being released in August 2017 as Volume 35. There was also a spin-off manga called 7 SEEDS Gaiden that released in fall 2017.

Considering that there are 177 manga chapters, the anime needed at least twos parts or cours to tell the tale with a comfortable pace. A “cour” is a three-month TV broadcasting unit based on the physical seasons and animes usually have between 10 to 13 episodes per cour.

However, since the anime is being released for binge-watching rather than TV broadcast on a weekly basis the number of episodes per part/cour can be arbitrary.

The story of the manga follows five groups named Winter, Spring, Summer A, Summer B, and Autumn. The first half of the manga provides the first world experiences and backstories of the team members, but the groups are meeting up by the second half.

The first part of the anime adaptation introduced the trained members of Summer A before finding a stopping point near the end of the Summer Solstice story arc. Based on the ending of Part 1, 7 SEEDS Part 2 (or 7 SEEDS Episode 13) will pick up with the events of Chapter 84 of Volume 16.

Unfortunately, the anime reached this stopping point by rushing the story pacing and cutting down on certain story arcs. Fans of the manga might complain, but anime-only audiences probably appreciated the fast-moving plot that still took the time necessary to develop key characters.

Based on this ending, 7 SEEDS Part 2 should finish the remainder of the manga’s story. Let’s just hope the remainder of the anime is able to adapt the heart of the story.

7 SEEDS Part 2 release date

As of the last update, Netflix, animation studio GONZO, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact 7 SEEDS Season 2 release date. The production has been confirmed along with the Japanese release, but not the release for Americans or the rest of the world.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information. In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the 7SEEDS Season 2 premiere date will occur in the future.

In recent years, Netflix has labeled anime seasons by dividing the episodes up into “parts” rather than seasons. As such, the anime sequel is being labeled as 7 SEEDS Part 2. But how quickly could GONZO and Studio Kai churn out the sequel season?

The official announcement for 7 SEEDS Season 2 also noted that the second season will be broadcast on TV in Japan starting in January 2020. However, when Netflix releases anime seasons worldwide they usually release all the episodes at once, which means there is a delay. Therefore, it seems very likely that the 7 SEEDS Season 2 release date on Netflix U.S. will take place in April 2020.

Seven SEEDS Season 2 Spoilers (Plot summary/synopsis)

Note: This article assumes that 7 SEEDS Part 2 will follow the manga and start with the events of Chapter 84.

The last time we watched the 7 SEEDS anime, poor Hana was swept down into an underground river and her friends couldn’t save her after multiple attempts. Hana’s friends are devastated that she died by drowning, just like her mother.

Although everyone confronts Ryo, his friend Ango pulls a gun but Aramaki quickly whips a stone into the air and knocks the gun away. From there, it’s a competition of competing philosophies with Aramaki arguing the value of human life and Ryo and Ango arguing that Hana and Haru were disturbances that need to be removed.

Aramaki outright states that “no one has the right to kill people” but Ryo is adamant that survivors of the test “have the right” to kill. And Ryo is ready to prove his point with the end of a knife.

This tense standoff is ended when Koruri intervenes, asking if Ango pushed Hana into the river and demanding to know why Ango didn’t save the woman from being swept away into the underground river. Koruri is furious because his actions made him just like the teachers that they hated.

Everyone is outraged when it comes out that Ango tried to rape Hana and Aramaki overcomes Ango in a fight. But Aramaki holds back from killing Ango because he believes Hana wouldn’t have wanted that.

But the group does realize the need for justice and so everyone talks about holding the first trial of the future. And with that, Ango and Ryo agree to be banished, but they’re surprised when the rest of Team Summer B (Ayu, Gentoro, Ban, Kokuri, and Nijiko) decide to stay for their various reasons.

With the two troublemakers usurped and kicked out of the village, everyone else turns to designing a watermill that can pump water from the underground river. They also construct a new home closer to their water source.

Aramaki has the idea to toss a scrap of clothing into the watery vortex to see if it washes up somewhere where the dogs can track its scent. Haru also can’t believe that Hana is dead and is consoled by his newfound relationship with Kokuri.

Meanwhile, Ango and Ryo travel together with their regrets and indecision. After traveling for a long time they eventually stumble a ship that’s run aground… the same ship that Arashi and his friends in Team Summer B had been piloting near the end of Part 1!

Ango and Ryo try to spy on Team Summer B but it’s not long before they’re outed, although they still keep their cards close to their chest. They reveal to Botan, Hataru, Matsuri, Chimaki, Semimaru, Natsu, and Arashi that they’re separated from Team Summer A but not the entire story. Once they realize that these people all know about Hana, they also lie and claim they haven’t met any new people in this world.

Warmly accept by this strange new group, Ango and Ryo find themselves integrating into their peaceful lifestyle despite being baffled by how carefree and cheerful they are. But things get dangerous when everyone stumbles upon a mysterious ghost ship called the Fuji that holds secrets from the past.

Warning: The following contains major spoilers for 7 SEEDS Part 2! Please don’t read ahead unless you enjoy spoiling much of the ending.

The Fuji ship itself carries a deadly threat that could spell catastrophe for the entirety of Japan. The Fuji carries nuclear missiles that are targeting Japan and when the ship’s electricity is switched back on so is the countdown to doom.

As for the answer to the question you’re dying to ask: yes, Hana is alive. But when she and her friends discover a mushroom farm they unleash an ecological disaster upon the world that could destroy everything living.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the 7 SEEDS Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!