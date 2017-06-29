Zoo on CBS: What’s it all about?

Zoo returns to CBS tonight for Season 3 — but for newbies, here’s a quick run-down of what it’s all about.

The show is based on the best-selling novel by James Patterson and began after a series of violent attacks on animals by humans began spreading across the planet.

A team set out to investigate, made up of American zoologist Jackson Oz (James Wolk), Kenyan safari guide Abraham (Nonso Anonzie), reporter Jamie Campbell (Kristen Connolly), veterinary pathologist Dr. Mitch Morgan (Billy Burke) and French intelligence agent Chloe Tousignant (Nora Arnezeder).

In Season 3, Jackson, Jamie, Abraham, Dariela and Logan (Josh Salatin), who first appeared in Season 2, have been estranged over the past decade.

But they have to unite once more as they face the new threat of “the hybrids”, an army of lab-made beasts set on destroying humankind — after discovering Mitch, who was feared dead, is still alive.

The human population is rapidly falling after being sterilized from a “cure” which stopped mutations in animals which were causing them to run riot.

However, to defeat the hybrids they’re going to have to also destroy their mysterious creator — who has a surprising link to their past.

Watch a trailer for the premiere, No Place Like Home:

Zoo airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.