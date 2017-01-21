Zak has a one-on-one encounter at Grand Canyon Caverns on Ghost Adventures

This week the Ghost Adventures features an enhanced version of their visit to the Grand Canyon Caverns, Arizona, where Zak had a one-on-one encounter.

The team are exploring one of the more unusual locations they have investigated in the form of the Grand Canyon Caverns. An elevator ride takes them over 200 feet straight down into a remarkable subterranean world.

The caverns are actually some 70 miles from the Grand Canyon but the air supply to them runs from the canyon itself via a series of tunnels and cracks in the rock.

Zak says the caverns are very haunted and that back in the 1900s a man named Walter Peck explored them and found two skeletons.

Peck thought the bodies were those of cavemen, however it was later discovered that they were actually Native American Indians. They had been placed in the cavern as part of some sort of ritual.

Zak says the caverns are actually an sacred burial ground and that disturbing those bodies might have exposed the caves to a curse.

Even to him it sounded a bit far fetched but a chat with some tribe elders made it clear it was indeed possible that the caves were now cursed.

During their overnight lockdown the team report rocks being throw at them, seemingly out of nowhere. Zak also reports a very personal encounter that leaves him spooked!

