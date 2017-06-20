Zach’s health fears as Tori due in few days on Little People, Big World

This week on Little People, Big World, Zach has some worrying health fears and he and Tori prepare for the imminent arrival of their new baby.

Zach recently revealed he’s been feeling unwell for some time with headaches and bouts of nausea. These can sometimes indicate something like a brain tumour but his mum thinks it could be to do with a shunt that was implanted in his head as a baby. This was done to help drain fluid from his brain but they can occasionally cause problems later on.

He’s been for some tests but the doctors are not quite sure what the problem is and he’s been advised to log his symptoms carefully and return.

With the baby due any day he does not want to cause Tori any more stress. He told reporters that: “Now would be a terrible time for me to have to go into surgery,” Zach said. “Tori has already gone through enough. I don’t want to frighten her.”

Tori has a C-section scheduled but they both know that the baby could arrive at any moment.

On a lighter note, they’ve also be preparing with some cool new gadgets that should make life as new parents a little easier. Though we’re yet to be convinced that a motorised rocker controlled by bluetooth is going to beatmum or dad’s arms.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9:00 PM on TLC.