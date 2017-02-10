Zachary Fowler wins History’s Alone after emotional reunion with wife

Zachary Fowler has won Season 3 of History’s epic survival show Alone — finding out he was victorious in an emotional reunion with his wife in Patagonia.

The 36-year-old boat builder from Appleton, Maine, was one of the final three surviving contestants going into the season finale alongside Megan Hanacek and Carleigh Fairchild.

But he emerged victorious after surviving 87 days alone in the South American wilderness.

He found out he had won when wife Jami surprised him by walking up to him from behind as he spoke to the camera about how much he missed her and his daughters Abigail and Sparrow.

Megan tapped out earlier in the episode, while Carleigh was later removed for medical reasons.

As Fowler and Jami were flown out by helicopter over snow-capped peaks, she looked at the breathtaking scenery and said: “It’s one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen.”

Fowler replied without skipping a beat: “That’s what I thought when I saw you as I turned around.”

He said after winning: “I don’t really consider myself a survivalist. Some people, they just want to take a knife and go off into the woods and see how long they can make it.

“That was never one of my interests. I wanted to be able to survive any situation. If there’s something that you want it’s not something that you accomplish in one night.

“It doesn’t matter your pace, it doesn’t matter your strengths, your weaknesses — as long as you just keep pushing forward, you know, you’re achieving something.”

He added: “This has been the best experience of my life.”

