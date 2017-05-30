Zach and Tori Roloff’s baby Jackson has dwarfism: Little People, Big World couple reveal details

The newborn son of Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff has dwarfism, the couple have confirmed.

The couple said in a video filmed for TLCme that little Jackson Kyle, who was born on May 12, has achondroplasia.

Achondroplasia is the most common form of dwarfism and the same kind as dad Zach has. There was a 50 per cent chance that he would be born with it.

Zach says in the video: “Hey everyone, here to announce baby Jackson. He was born on May 12th at 8 o’clock, coming in at 9lb 1oz.”

The pair then discuss why they called him Jackson, and Tori says: “We just liked the name. We couldn’t really decide on boy names together and Jackson and really was the only one…”

She added: “We liked the name Jack, but now we don’t think we’ll end up calling him Jack, we’ll probably call him Jackson.”

Zach adds: “It felt super surreal and natural the first time I held baby Jackson. Infants, I always thought, were fragile and hard to hold, but with your own child you get super confident.”

Confirming Jackson has achondroplasia, Zach says: “Baby Jackson…he came in as an LP [Little Person], as an ‘achon’…just like me.

“We’re super excited for it, though. We hope to just give him a healthy, happy life and support him in every way.

“Hopefully he can experience as much of the world as Tori and me have been able to, and hopefully much more. That’s our goal for him.

“He might have to take two steps for everyone else’s one step but hopefully we’ll raise him in a way where that won’t stop him.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.