Yandy Smith-Harris fights plot to break up her family on Love & Hip Hop

Yandy Smith-Harris comes out fighting on this week’s Love & Hip Hop — after hearing that her husband Mendeeces’ baby mama Erika DeShazo is plotting to break up her family.

Koko, the best friend of Mendeecees other baby mama Samantha Wallace, tells her that Erica has been conspiring to try and damage Yandy’s family beyond repair, by spreading rumors that she cheated on Mendeeces or that he cheated on her.

But the good news for Yandy is that Koko has recordings which shed light on Erika’s scheming.

Koko says: “I have recorded conversations. This girl Erika would literally sit on the phone and try to come up with ways to sabotage you. It’s like Operation Yandy.”

Yandy asks: “Plotting and planning to do what?”

Koko replies: “To come up with stories to say that you’re cheating on your husband or he was cheating on you. To basically break your family up.”

“Apparently they wanted to keep the children away from you until everything hits the blog.”

Yandy smells a rat, and asks Koko: “You’re Samantha’s best friend. How do I know you’re not just another plot or a scheme?”

But Koko says: “I was also bamboozled into thinking that you were this horrible person. And then Samantha started changing on me, and when I started seeing their true colors, I’m like ‘wait a minute, I’m not going to be caught up in this’.

“Woman to woman, I honestly apologize for being in that trio.”

Yandy tells the camera: “Erica and I have never had a good relationship, but for her to rope in Samantha on these plots and schemes? That’s disgusting.”

And by this point she is fuming, as she tells Koko: “I don’t even need to hear no more. I want those tapes. I don’t know what I’ve got to do. I don’t know how I’ve got to get them, but send them all.

“I want to have a back-up plan for everything they are trying to do. I want to be ahead of the game. Thank you. I appreciate you.”

Also on this week’s episode of Love & Hip Hop, Papoose springs a gift on Remy Ma after her Hip Hop Honors gig.

Meanwhile, Felicia “Snoop” Pearson and J. Adrienne attempt to work together, and Peter Gunz an Cisco find themselves in each other’s company again.

Love & Hip Hop New York airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH-1.