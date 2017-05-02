World’s largest known family with dwarfism return on 7 Little Johnstons

The world’s largest known family all living with dwarfism return to our screens tonight — for the third season of 7 Little Johnstons.

The TLC series, which last screened in December 2015, follows the highs and lows of mom and dad Amber and Trent Johnston and their five children.

Two of their kids Jonah, 16, and Elizabeth, 14, are biological, while Anna, 15, Emma, 11, and Alex, 10, are all adopted. Every single member of the family has dwarfism.

The season sees Alex, the youngest member of the family, get an MRI to see if he needs brain surgery after he was diagnosed with central sleep apnea, a condition where you stop breathing momentarily while you’re asleep.

Meanwhile, dad Trent is trying to lose weight before he turns 40, and Amber prepares a surprise birthday and unexpected gift for him.

Anna doesn’t get to go to the prom as she’s not a senior yet, but they all throw a big birthday party for her instead.

In the premiere, which follows last night’s look back at the show’s first two seasons and follows the premiere of Little People, Big World, we also see Jonah wanting to get his driver’s license, while Anna is excited about getting her learner’s permit.

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 10/9c.