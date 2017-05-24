‘World’s Heaviest Living Woman’ Pauline Potter features on My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now?

TLC’s My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? tonight features Pauline Potter — who gained the title of World’s Heaviest Living Woman from the Guinness Book of World Records in 2011.

Pauline, from Sacramento, California, took the record when she was 643-lb at the age of 47, but she was even heavier when she appeared on My 600-lb Life in 2015 weighing in at 678-lb.

At the time she was desperate for help, relying on her teenage son Dillon to care for her.

She has since lost 300-lb, and has some freedom back as she can dress and cook for herself.

But the toll of her weight presents new problems, as her disfigured legs, which are bowed after her extreme obesity, give her excruciating knee pain and limit her mobility.

She is still dependent on Dillon for transportation, and still lives with him.

Will Pauline finally get enough weight off her frame so she can qualify for skin surgery she needs on her legs?

Also on tonight’s My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? we revisit Joe Wexler, who weighed almost 800-lb when he appeared on My 600-lb Life.

Housebound and bedridden, his mother was his carer, bringing him food and helping him to keep clean.

However, Joe managed to lose over 100-lb and gained approval from Houston, Texas-based expert Dr. Younan Nowzaradan for weight-loss surgery.

As Joe recovered from his operation and continued to lose weight, he met the love of his life online.

Joe proposed to his girlfriend, Sarah Wall, and the show followed him as he traveled to Iowa to meet her.

Now Wexler, 33, has dropped 418-lb and post skin surgery and gastric bypass he weighs in at 375-lb.

But with new responsibilities and pressures, will Joe’s new happy life with Sarah as a husband and stepdad cause him to return to his eating addiction?



My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now airs Wednesday at 8/7c on TLC