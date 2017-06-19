World Memory Champion Alex Mullen on SuperHuman: Find out his amazing feats

This week’s episode of Fox’s new competition series SuperHuman sees current Word Memory Champion Alex Mullen demonstrating his incredible abilities.

The 25-year-old has won the prestigious World Memory Championships two times, in 2015 and 2016 — with this year’s event still to be held.

He holds the record for the most points ever scored in the competition.

Alex, who lives in Jackson, Mississippi, was the first American to win the competition and is also the standing USA Memory Champion.

Here he is training to remember cards for the 2015 World Memory Championships:

He is currently studying medicine at the University of Mississippi, and runs the website Mullen Memory with his wife Cathy Chen.

He also has a YouTube channel where he posts videos with some tips on techniques for improving your memory.

Alex currently holds ten world records related to memory.

Here are some of his amazing feats:

— He was the first person ever to remember the order of a whole deck of playing cards in under 20 seconds at an officiated competition. His quickest time to do so is 16.86 seconds.

— He was the first person ever to remember the order of more than 3,000 decimal digits in one hour. His record is the order of 3,029 digits memorized correctly in an hour.

— He can remember the order of more than 30 decks of cards in an hour.

— He can remember 17.5 decks in 30 minutes.

— He can remember the order of 520 digits in five minutes.

— He can remember the order of 1,100 digits in 15 minutes.

— He can remember the order 1,933 digits in 30 minutes.

