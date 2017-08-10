Woman in tears on Love Connection as she regrets ‘huge mistake’ with date

A woman breaks down in tears on Love Connection tonight — as she tells host Andy Cohen that she made a “huge mistake” by judging her date so soon.
Speaking through a screen as the single man who went on a blind date with her sits next to Andy, she wipes her eyes as she reveals she regrets how she acted.
Andy asks her: “Do you feel like you judged him too soon?”
She says: “I feel like I made a huge mistake. He’s an amazing guy.”
Her comments draw sighs of sympathy from the audience, but her date doesn’t look too impressed.
The episode, titled Devilish in a Blue Dress, also sees one of the men who dates this week’s female singleton reveal how he was flabbergasted when she showed up in a cheetah-print coat — part of her “first date uniform”.
And there’s also romance in the air, as one of the male singleton’s dates involves a bridge and a waterfall. Awww…
Preview: Love Deserves A Second Chance | Season 1 Ep. 10 | LOV…
Give love a second chance this Thursday at 9/8c! 🙏
Posted by Love Connection FOX on Tuesday, August 8, 2017
Love Connection airs Thursdays at 9/8c on FOX.