Woman holds breasts up with duct tape on Botched

Kailan Wagler is so fed up of her sagging breasts that every day she uses duct tape to hold them up.

The 34-year-old mom of two from Texas gets help from her husband John each morning to attach the tape to give her bosom a more normal shape.

And she has a whole collection of different types to match her mood and activity. But Kailan, whose breasts were damaged by a previous plastic surgery, says she’s fed up of using duct tape to get the shape she wants.

She appears on tonight’s episode of Botched on E!, where she seeks the help of prestigious plastic surgeons Dr. Paul Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow in a bid to get rid of the duct tape once and for all.

She says: “When I wake up in the morning my first thought is usually ‘duct tape — what color am I going to have?’.

“You have silver tape for working out…you want to go hunting? I’ve got camo duct tape. You want to feel kind of girly and sparkly? There’s glitter duct tape…

“I can remember the first time that I had to ask John to come help me with duct tape. I thought his jaw was going to hit the floor. He was like, ‘what are you doing?’.

“There’s definitely a method to the duct tape. It took me a little while to figure it out, but you have to have a cross-boob situation and, yes, that means going over the nips.”

She adds: “It is time to change this, it’s time to change it for me, for my husband…it’s time to change it for my boys. My breasts, they’ve trapped me in a prison that I feel like I can’t get out of, and duct tape rules my life.”

Partner John says: “This has been a challenge for Kailan for a really long time. She’s not broken in my opinion but I want her to feel like she’s not broken.”

Botched: Sticky Nipples and Paparazzi Nightmares airs tonight at 9pm ET/PT on E!.