Woman falls for gay friend’s ex-boyfriend on Catfish: The TV Show

Max and Nev race across town on Catfish: The TV Show

Max and Nev race across town on Catfish: The TV Show as Sam heads to Kailani’s house

This week on Catfish: The TV Show, it’s complicated as Kailani falls for her gay friend’s online ex who seems rather shy about meeting up.

Kailani gets on great with Sam but the pair have never met. He’s the ex-boyfriend of her gay friend but he’s been pretty cagey about meeting and Kailani wants to know what he might be hiding.

However, before Nav and Max can arrange a meeting Sam takes things into his own hands and heads to Kailani’s house in an Uber.

Kailani does not want to meet Sam alone, but will Nev and Max get there in time?

