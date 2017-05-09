Wizard Capt. Keith Colburn is on the warpath in exclusive Deadliest Catch clip

Tonight, Captain Keith Colburn of the Wizard is ready to blow his cool when the guys keep messing up on deck. Missed pots mean more time doing the same job twice and in the breakneck speed of commercial fishing that means money lost.

Readying the boat to collect some submerged crab pots that hopefully are full of plump crustaceans, Colburn says: “Where I’m fishing right now is usually the western edge is where the fleet fishes.”

Captain Keith explains his strategy: “This area hasn’t been touched, and we need a 20 average to do the deal. Oh god, hopefully, we’re going to find the crab that will finish our season off. I’m going to find out right now if there’s anything here. We don’t need Rockstar fishing, we just need solid fishing.”

Observing the action on deck, where the crew are acting out of step and uncoordinated. Captain Keith says: “Oh come on come on come on…a little help, come on guys, get your sh** together!”

But the guys definitely have shore leave and hooking up with their girlfriends on their mind, and it’s driving Captain Colburn up the wall.

He laments that: “The writing is on the wall and I think the guys’ minds’ might be on something else right now.”

Losing the pot on the first toss, the captain swings the boat around for a second attempt.

Off camera, one deckhand says: “I don’t got it…where is it? Under the boat?”

Then they rally to pull up a pot but are way behind as they make Captain Keith’s life really hard.

But things get heated really fast as the day progresses, so make sure to tune in:

