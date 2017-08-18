Winter chills as Josh Gates’ Destination Truth goes in search of the Siberian Snowman

This week on Josh Gates’ Destination Truth, the team head to the frozen wastes of Siberia as they search for the Siberian Snowman.

Stories of the Yeti and Abominable Snowman are common in many mountainous regions of Europe and Asia, particularly in Bhutan, China, India, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan and Russia.

The Siberian Snowman as, described by the locals, sounds very similar to these other tales. Stories tell of a large humanoid creature at least seven-foot with a protruding brow and shaggy fur. The creature is said to roam the wild areas of the Altai Mountains and is called Chuchunaa by the locals.

Will Josh and the team be able to find any evidence of the shy snow loving creature or will it remain mysterious?

Does it exist at all or are people more likely reporting bear sightings, as some scientific evidence has hinted at.

