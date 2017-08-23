Will there be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8?

As Alaskan Bush People wraps after the most dramatic season to date, the question we all want to know the answer to is — will there be a Season 8?

The allure of the wolfpack for viewers has been undeniable this season, which featured everything from eldest son Matt Brown being injured in an explosion to the family leaving Alaska so matriarch Ami could undergo treatment for cancer.

The season finale shows the Brown family making an emotional road-trip to visit their planned new home in Colorado.

But will the show return for Season 8, and if so when will it air?

Alaskan Bush People seasons usually air twice a year with the first one ending in the summer. The second one usually starts in November or December — so if the series does return it will likely be around then.

DON’T MISS: Here’s how you can find the Brown family on social media

Last year the second season of the year began on December 7, and the year before that on November 4.

Unfortunately, Discovery has not as yet confirmed whether the show will be renewed for Season 8.

However, the Brown family are a ratings winner so it’s likely that this summer’s finale isn’t the last time you’ll see them on screen.

The other BIG question is, with the family now moving to Colorado — can the show still be called Alaskan Bush People?

Let us know what you think in the comments below…

This Wednesday on Alaskan Bush People Tune in to the season finale of Alaskan Bush People, tomorrow night at 9p on Discovery. Posted by Alaskan Bush People on Tuesday, August 22, 2017

Alaskan Bush People airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Discovery.