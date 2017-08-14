Will Tamra confront Vicki over gay rumors? Pair come face-to-face on RHOC

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson come face-to-face for the first time in months on this week’s The Real Housewives of Orange County.

But will the elephant in the room — how Vicki brought up rumors that Tamra’s husband Eddie Judge might be gay — surface?

The pair fell out last season after Vicki’s comments, and Tamra told last month how she didn’t ever think their friendship could be repaired.

She says the rumors about Eddie’s sexuality are completely false and just came about because he’s a good-looking guy.

She’s also angry after Vicki attacked her gym business earlier this season, by saying the parking lot was empty.

Vicki and Tamra come face-to-face on this week’s RHOC as Meghan King Edmonds arranges a “Sip-N-See” event for people to meet her baby daughter Aspen.

The housewives attend, with Tamra and Shannon Beador avoiding Vicki like the plague when they first arrive. But Vicki says it’s HER that’s owed an apology not the other way around.

The episode also sees Vicki learn from Kelly Dodd how Shannon blames her for her recent weight-gain.

Meanwhile, Tamra organizes a meeting between Kelly and Shannon after their huge row at The Quiet Woman restaurant earlier this season.

Lydia McLaughlin also puts together plans for a launch party for her new magazine, but isn’t too keen about inviting everyone in the group.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.