Will somebody please explain the deal with the dagger on Game of Thrones?

While we earlier questioned whether Jamie Lannister is alive and will be made prisoner, again — the biggest puzzle box on the show right now is what’s going on with the Valyrian steel dagger.

Will somebody, anybody, please explain what the deal with it is?

It seems that speculating about what Littlefinger is doing is a major part of this season.

Was Littlefinger just trying to get in with Bran by giving him the dagger? Bran is technically the rightful heir to Winterfell, so on paper he is a great ally and perhaps more pliable than Sansa.

And despite his ‘I am very smart’ speech about fighting every battle in your mind, there is no way Littlefinger understands Bran’s powers.

To Littlefinger, Bran probably seems like a crippled weirdo who likely spent the last few years in the woods doing mushrooms.

This dagger must be important for so much focus to have been placed on it. Did it belong to a Targaryen? Aegon? Rhaegar?

If it was Rhaegar’s, is it a clue to Jon’s parentage? Did Littlefinger hire the assassin to kill Bran all the way back in season 1?

It also seems like Bran may know how Arya is going to use the dagger. While Littlefinger is not on Arya’s list, she isn’t exactly a fan either.

She no doubt sees him as an excellent murder list candidate. All it will take is a little info from Bran and she will acquire a useful new face for her collection.

