Will Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars buy O.J. Simpson’s Ford Bronco?

This week Pawn Stars takes a rather macarbe turn as Rick Harrison checks out the Ford Bronco that disgraced former athlete and actor O.J. Simpson drove whilst fleeing from the police in what must be the most infamous car chase in history.

In 1994 Simpson was wanted for questioning in respect of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, who were brutally stabbed to death at Nicole’s home. Rather than handing himself in he led them on a bizarre low-speed chase in his Bronco. He was eventually arrested and charged with murder, though he was controversially acquitted.

Later a civil case awarded the victim’s families millions over their wrongful death and Simpson was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, assault and robbery in a strange deal gone wrong in Las Vegas.

Since the chase incident Simpson’s former agent has had the Bronco in storage and now he is looking to sell it. He wants at least half a million dollars for it, but how much is something like the Bronco worth?

Rick remembers when he saw the chase live on TV saying that: “I was actually here at the shop working, and we had the TVs on watching it.”

However, on a test drive he does admit to feeling a little creeped out and wonders just how much the car could be worth.

Later Chum feels the Force as a rare 1978 Star Wars comic catches his eye and Rick enjoys dinner using a very rare silverware set.

Pawn Stars airs on Mondays at 10:02 PM on Histry Channel.