Will Jamie Lannister be alive and made prisoner, again, on Game of Thrones?

Winter is here and this season of Game of Thrones is continuing to snowball. Every episode has ramped up the stakes and each battle is bigger than the last.

Last week’s episode concluded with the lamely-named Loot Train Attack (seriously, Field of Fire 2 was available).

Despite the name, this incredible battle was one of the most impressive we’ve seen on the show.

It looks like “Eastwatch” may continue this trend as the focus shifts back to the north and the army of the dead.

I’ve already speculated about what will transpire at Eastwatch-by-the-Sea, which will likely end the episode. But the events last week also raised a lot of questions about what will happen next in other parts of the realm.

One is whether Jamie will come out alive after last week’s cliffhanger where he fell into a lake while avoiding Drogon’s fire.

Jamie is not dead. Be serious, there’s just no way. He has prophecies to fulfill. There are plenty of reasons to believe we will be seeing Jamie again.

I have no doubt Jamie will make his way back to Cersei eventually, but unless he can hold his breath like Varys, he will surface just in time to be Daenerys’s prisoner.

This would set up an interesting dynamic between Tyrion and Jamie. Jamie freed Tyrion who went on to kill their dad in the most humiliating way possible.

Will Tyrion feel a debt to Jamie? How will Jamie greet the man who killed his father and now serves the enemy? Jamie also now knows for certain that Tyrion did not kill Joffrey.

Dany’s initial instinct may be to burn Jamie alive. After all Jamie is her enemy and he killed daddy dearest. But Tyrion may convince her that Jamie is more valuable as a prisoner.

Catelyn Stark (a dummy) once held Jamie prisoner and released him on the honor system. Dany is not Catelyn. However she may realize his strategic value and consider trading him for Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand.

