Will & Grace team say reboot will reset the rules, with another season already announced

Will & Grace will be returning to NBC after leaving prime time in 2006, and despite more than a decade passing fans may be surprised how little has changed.

The cast doesn’t appear to have aged, and the chemistry between Sean Hayes (Jack), Megan Mullally (Karen), Debra Messing (Grace) and Eric McCormack (Will) is as solid as ever.

During a panel for the show at the Television Critics Association (TCA) summer press tour, the stars easily joked back and forth with producers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick.

After David Kohan gushed about the cast capturing “lighting in a bottle”, Mullally quipped: “And by lightning in a bottle, he’s referring to my vagina.”

On a more serious note, the producers clarified how the show would deal with the happy ending which was given to the characters when the series went off the air in 2006, with the two one-time best friends mending fences after their adult children married one another in the distant future.

“It’s about resetting the rules,” admitted Mutchnick. “We spent the most time figuring out how to tell the audience exactly where the characters are at and what they’re up to at this time.”

As to how the show may shift to address current events, Messing said: “When we started, it was revolutionary to have two gay characters. What we were able to address was LGB. That’s it. My hope is now we can finish the alphabet.”

When asked if it was healthy for Will and Grace to still live together as roommates this many years later, Messing quipped: “We don’t care about being healthy.”

Kohan also made it clear that in this reboot, the two friends have not been living together the entire time.

“Circumstances bring them together again. As you get older, you shift your prism on your perspective. Healthy, unhealthy — those questions will be addressed,” he said.

Though time has changed the characters somewhat, the humor and voice of the show remains constant. “We’re not apologizing or underselling what the show was,” said McCormack.

While in the first season of the show the network often asked that the producers “play down the gay”, McCormack reminded the press tour journalists that “in the second season we were making out with everyone all the time. I think we can hold our heads high.”

It was also announced at the panel that the show has already received an order for a second season — before the first one has aired.

For fans itching to see familiar faces like Harry Connick Jr. and Bobby Canavale, the additional season order allowed Mutchnick to assure them: “We’re going to get to everything in the fullness of time.”

Asked to explain what’s different for the cast this time around, Mullally said: “The main difference is we have to stretch.”

Max Mutchnick, David Kohan, Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes

Also, a familiar face — James Burrows — will be directing every episode. “It’s as important as any piece on the stage,” Max Mutchnick said.

As to why Burrows wasn’t in attendence, Mutchnic said: “He’s older than us and just doesn’t care as much.”

Mullally recalled how the reboot of the show started. The cast came together for a short segment urging people to vote in the 2016 election.

“Max e-mailed the four of us and said, hey, we have the set, we should do something, and in 45 minutes we had all said yes,” she said.

“I said, ‘why can’t we do the show again?’ and he said, we can. I was laughing and crying.”

Though the election did not turn out as any of the cast or producers hoped, Trump’s win did give the show a plethora of material.

“We know Karen voted for friend Donald [Trump], so that’s not inherently about politics. It’s about friendship,” said McCormack.

“We have a Trump supporter that’s inside this group, so it’s not just this one voice,” said Mutchnick. “It made it creatively very interesting to revisit this thing and have it dawn on us and have it speak to the world.”

“I don’t think gay issues are dated at all. The fight goes on,” said Hayes.

“You can’t have a ban on transgendered [people] in the military and say gay issues are dated,” McCormack said.

The last question of the day was aimed at Hayes, who came out after the show went off the air. “I’ve changed like we’ve all changed,” he said. “I wasn’t ready to come out before, but I enjoy this business of show.”

“And penises,” McCormack joked.

On a more serious note, Mullally said. “It’s nobody’s business what anybody’s orientation is, and I felt Sean took a lot of heat and was under a great amount of pressure and I was offended by that on his behalf.”

“I don’t know how to speak on behalf of an entire community, and I wish I did, but now I find words come easier,” Hayes said.

Will & Grace premieres Thursday, September 28, on NBC.