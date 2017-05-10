Monsters and Critics

Watch the wildest unseen fights from the series on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta special

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta fights

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta often sees the cast get aggressive with each other and the crew

This Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta special looks back at the series and reveals some surprising secrets and some crazy unseen fights.

The show has some big characters, some big dramas and some even bigger egos, so when the things get heated it is often impossible to control the cast.





The producers and security team are so aware of the possibility of violence that they go to some extraordinary lengths to stop the cast being able to attack each other.





For instance on one occasion a table being used for a truce meeting was weighed down with sandbags at the base and the top was ratcheted on with straps to stop the women from trying to use it as a weapon.





The security head Shane Abercrombie says he’s been kicked, punched, slapped, hit with drinks, lit candles and that is just from the women! He also says that even when they’ve spent hours calming things down, the cast just get so angry that it flairs up again.

Catch this Love & Hip Hop Atlanta special with the wildest physical fights and lots of dirty little secrets Dirty Little Secrets at 8:00 PM on VH1.

