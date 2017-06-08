Why isn’t Second Wives Club on tonight? E! series has moved to Sunday

Those anticipating watching Second Wives Club tonight on E! will have to wait a few more days — because as of last week the show now has a permanent new night.

While for the first few weeks the hit series aired on Thursday nights, the network last week moved Second Wives Club to Sundays.

It also airs an hour later. Whereas it used to air at 9/8c, the show now airs at 10/9c.

Watch a trailer for this week’s episode below, which sees the ladies go on a tropical getaway to the US Virgin Islands in the Caribbean to celebrate Shawna Craig’s birthday.

But while Shiva Safai wants to make it “glamorous and classy”, Katie Cazorla thinks she’s got another thing coming.

The trip, along with Katie’s pending health inspection for her cafe — after it failed a previous one — means her forever fiance Walter Afansieff is still at the bottom of her list.

But this week she finally decides to do something about that, while Veronika Obeng finally makes a super-tough decision about her husband Michael.

Second Wives Club now airs Sundays at 10/9c on E!.