Who was Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin of Rob & Big?

The shock news of Christopher “Big Black” Boykin’s death has left his former co-star Rob Dyrdek reeling, along with millions of fans of the pair’s unlikely buddy comedy Rob & Big, which aired from 2006 to 2008 on MTV.

The series followed pro skateboarder Rob and his bodyguard Boykin as they lived together and took part in crazy adventures — from procuring a mini horse to holding an exorcism to having Black eat the most bananas and powdered doughnuts for a Guinness World record.

The idea for the show was initially met with a tepid response from suits at the network, both on paper and at a first pitch meeting with Dyrdek.

In past interviews with Dyrdek, we learned that his premise was based on using the Harry Nilsson song “Best Friend” as the title track and a fleshed out idea about an unlikely duo who were buddies.

The MTV people loved Rob but didn’t get the concept.

Finally, after a pilot was shot, they saw the magic in one unscripted scene between Dyrdek and his “Big” buddy Boykin, and were finally able to wrap their heads around Rob’s original idea.

Over a few short seasons, we came to know both Dyrdek and Big Black, a former Navy veteran, well.

Big Black’s employment with Dyrdek proved to be his lucky break. Their chemistry clicked immediately. MTV had a huge hit on their hands and Big Black became a reality TV star overnight.

Mississippi native Boykin was hilarious and invented the term “manpon” — toilet paper worn inside the underwear (a man-tampon so to speak) — for his occasional bouts of incontinence.

Boykin also appeared on Dyrdek’s other MTV shows, including Ridiculousness and Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.

He also wrote a song with Dyrdeck called Dirty Girl, but was said to have wound up not receiving any of the royalties because of legal issues with the show on MTV.

As popular as the show was, Boykin was rumored to be unhappy.

In an on-camera interview with Graham Bensinger, Dyrdek explained: “It was a strange period, because both me and him…I had been a pro skateboarder for years, so transitioning into mainstream fame was relatively smooth, where for him it was the idea that he was working security two years earlier and now he’s on television.

“It was a much different dynamic, but I think we both struggled with…I didn’t want to be known as Rob from ‘Rob & Big,’ and I think he didn’t want to be known as the sidekick. So that created a lot of that tension between me and him.”

But the news of Big Black’s sudden death elicited a flurry of social media posts from Dyrdek. In one touching photo, Big is holding Rob’s baby:

I am so thankful for this moment… thank you for being an amazing human being and brother. A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on May 9, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Another showed the pair together on swings, with Dyrdek penning a heartfelt message saying: “You will forever be in my heart.”

My heart is broken. I don't want to write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can't fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart. A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on May 9, 2017 at 8:06pm PDT

TMZ first reported the 45-year-old entertainer and musician, who had one daughter, had passed away on Tuesday morning.

The website said that “multiple people connected to Chris believe it was a heart attack.