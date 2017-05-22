Who is The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay?

The Bachelorette Season 13 is here — featuring the drop-dead Rachel Lindsay looking for love.

Rachel, 32, shot to fame earlier this year as a fan favorite on Nick Viall’s The Bachelor (Season 21), in which she finished third after winner Vanessa Grimaldi and Raven Gates.

But the announcement that Rachel was going to be the new Bachelorette was announced even before the finale had aired on ABC, so that producers could start the hunt for potential men to appear with her on the show.

Rachel has the beauty AND the brains — and works as a qualified attorney in her home city of Dallas, Texas.

She specializes in local government law, commercial litigation, tort law, premises liability, and general insurance defense works and for Cooper and Scully, PC.

She was recently been one of the “ones to watch” by the Dallas Association of Young Lawyers. However, who knows what the future holds for her — with the potential almost limitless now that’s she’s such a big name on TV.

When we first wrote an article about her during The Bachelor, she had an already respectable social media following of 7,000 fans on her Twitter and 65,000 on Instagram.

But that had shot up to an amazing 468,000 on Instagram and 58,000 on Twitter at the time of writing. Having that many followers on social media is a means in itself to make a living and forge a career.

That’s despite her just posting 11 updates in the past 15 weeks since The Bachelor wrapped.

Rachel received the coveted first-impression rose from Nick Viall when she appeared on the show, thanks to her drop-dead smile and endearing southern charm.

It was the first time an African-American woman had received the rose since the series first aired with Alex Michel as The Bachelor back in 2002.

She became a lawyer after graduating form the University of Texas at Austin, before getting her law degree at Marquette University in Milwaukee.

It didn’t take long until she landed her job at one of Texas’s top law firms.

She has also spent time volunteering by tutoring high school students through the Beacon Hill Preparatory Institute, helping them read, write and prepare for SATs.

Outside of work and volunteering — and appearing on The Bachelorette — Rachel has a lot of hobbies, from playing basketball, listening to music, creative writing, dancing, reading and taking part in activities at her local church.

Two of her favorite artist are Michael Jackson and Prince.

Rachel already has two men in her lives who mean the world to her — her nephew Allister and her dog Copper.

But will she find a third on The Bachelorette?

The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 9/8c on ABC.