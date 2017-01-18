Who is Stephen Graham? Actor who plays Atticus on Taboo

Episode 2 of FX’s hit new series Taboo introduced us to the tattoo-headed character of Atticus, played by Stephen Graham.

Graham will be a familiar face to many viewers, with a long list of credits to his name on both the small and big screen.

His most famous role is probably as the slow-witted character Tommy alongside Brad Pitt, Jason Statham and Benicio Del Toro in Guy Ritchie’s 2000 film Snatch.

From 2010 to 2014, he played Al Capone in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, a role which earned him a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

He also played Shang in Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York (2002), and Sgt. Myron ‘Mike’ Ranne in 2001 HBO miniseries Band of Brothers, which was executive produced by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks after their collaboration on Saving Private Ryan.

Graham is also familiar to UK viewers for his part as Lee Sankey on Coronation Street, the longest-running soap opera of all time. And he played Scrum in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, a role he reprises for the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Stephen, from Lancashire in the UK, is an expert at accents and has portrayed characters with a range of UK dialects including Cockneys (from East London) and Geordies (from Tyneside, in the north-east of England) to Scots.

Other roles he has played include as Andrew ‘Combo’ Gascoigne in 2006’s This is England as well as its smallscreen sequels.

Taboo airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on FX.